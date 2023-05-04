Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Dawn raids, consultants, clean car discount, taxation, and Eden Park

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni, herself the daughter of a Samoan migrant, says she is 'deeply concerned' about reports of early morning raids to capture illegal overstayers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni, herself the daughter of a Samoan migrant, says she is 'deeply concerned' about reports of early morning raids to capture illegal overstayers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Raid trauma carried on

I was appalled at the news this week of a dawn raid in search of an overstayer. It’s incredible and totally unacceptable for this to happen in the light of Jacinda

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand