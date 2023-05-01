Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Capital Gains Tax, Three Waters, wealth, nurses and midwives, and the Erebus memorial

NZ Herald
12 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson have again ruled out introducing a Capital Gains Tax. Photo / Marty Melville, File

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson have again ruled out introducing a Capital Gains Tax. Photo / Marty Melville, File

Tax referendum

There is a consensus today, among most economists, tax experts, and panels on tax, that NZ should have a Capital Gains Tax (CGT). It should be on everything but the family home (that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand