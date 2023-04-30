Letters: Eden Park, capital gains and a coronation blackout

Eden Park's capacity would lift to 60,000 under the 2.0 vision. Photo / Eden Park Trust

Hand over Eden Park to council

The Eden Park Trust is now facing the reality that the stadium needs hundreds of millions to make it fit for purpose. If the trust wants ratepayers and the Government to pay for a new cover and stadium seating, they need to hand over the facility and land to the Auckland Council which should run it. It seems the trust wants to retain ownership but expect everyone else to pay for it. On another issue, the CEO of the Eden Park trust has stated that they surveyed the Eden Park neighbours and that they are in full support of the new stadium. I find this hard to believe as in the past local residents have been fierce opponents of any further events at the stadium. Neil Hatfull, Warkworth

Future-proofed stadium

The plan for the upgrade of Eden Park is a good idea and must be carried out. Upgrading to 60,000 capacity is essential if we are to host another Commonwealth Games. Having a retractable roof is also essential with the unpredictability of our weather with climate change. Bigger capacity and the roof will future-proof this iconic stadium for a vast array of sporting events and concerts featuring top international acts. In my view this proposal by the Eden Park Trust Board has been extremely well thought out. All it needs now is the finance to be approved by collaboration from Government and the Auckland City Council. Surely the major sponsor ASB Bank could stump up with a few million too. After all it has recently recorded record profits. If it is not forthcoming maybe a new sponsor could be sought? Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay

Avondale alternative

The Eden Park rebuild idea is nice. New stadiums, retractable roof, concourse to the train etc. But there are still parking and access issues. Sandringham Rd is closed to be used as a bus park. The locals still complain about noise and parking. Land space is limited. Has the Eden Park Trust Board considered swapping their land with the now defunct Avondale Racing Club? We could have a properly built stadium on the huge flat area, not one cobbled together from old parts with add-ons. There is room for a dedicated cricket field and a multi-storey carpark that could be used as a park and drive on work days. And there would still be room for apartment blocks. The motorway, train and Great North Rd are nearby for bus travel. Eden Park could then be repurposed for carefully planned inner city living and still be a rainwater detention area (it is a natural swamp). Fiona Walton, Lynfield

Caesarean charges

Nicholas Jones alerts your readers to a likely ending to the “pause” on new access agreements for private obstetricians to Auckland City Hospital (ACH). As an Auckland District Health Board (ADHB) member at the time of the “pause” in November 2020, we were presented with the key information. These factors stay with me: The New Zealand caesarean section (c-section) rate for young low-risk mothers was 20.7 per cent in 2019. For the comparable group served by private obstetricians at ACH, c-section rates were 50-60 per cent. Non-ADHB-domiciled women increased the numbers birthing at the hospital by 50 per cent (over ADHB-domiciled mothers). Interventions for these required 3-4 half day theatre sessions per week. Nearly three-quarters of non-ADHB-domiciled women cared for by private obstetricians had either an induction or an elective caesarean. Nearly half private patients were European, about 20 per cent East Asian, and Māori and Pacific 2 per cent each. I could not determine whether private patients were paying facility fees for their theatre use (as they presumably would have had they been overseas patients). The director of Maternity Services who presented the report backgrounding the “pause” left the country to return to the UK shortly afterwards. One solution might be to increase charges paid, perhaps including facility fees for theatre use; this would reduce the level of demand, but maintain the incomes of private obstetricians. Peter Davis, former elected member, ADHB

Unrealised capital gains

The fact that David Parker used unrealised capital gains in the assessment of the income of people deemed wealthy in New Zealand makes a mockery of his report and is the product of flawed and narrow-minded thinking. Since when did it make sense to tax unrealised capital gains? It’s a figure on a piece of paper and cannot be used to buy your groceries. If unrealised capital gain is deemed income where is the incentive to improve your rental property and invest in your business or farm which will supposedly increase productivity but could also lead you to having to borrow money or use profit every year to pay the tax bill on the increased value of the asset. What about unrealised losses? Will there be a tax deduction? Does David Parker see political capital in lambasting the wealthy in election year as a distraction from the real issues facing this country? The wealthy drive this country to success or failure and are generally productive, innovative and hardworking. They see things differently and creatively. They tend to be entrepreneurial risk-takers and create jobs for others. To view them with suspicion and disdain, as Parker appears to be doing, risks losing them to our peril. Bernard Walker, Pāpāmoa

Tax logic

I rarely agree with much that John Roughan writes — all the more reason to thank him for his well-written article on the NZ tax system. On behalf of all those who want a fair system — and who pay tax on every cent we earn — I hope that those in a position to make changes appreciate the logic of his arguments. Helen Allen, Greenhithe

Saudi spectacle

So Jeddah has been chosen to host the second preliminary America’s Cup regatta later this year. Grant Dalton claims this will enhance the reputation of the America’s Cup and provide a great spectacle. He could have added spectators will be able to attend regular public executions — 81 in one day last year. Their attendance will also provide support for Saudi’s sports-washing programme designed to cover up what is probably the worst human rights record in the modern world, with women having virtually no rights. If they have any concern for this country’s reputation, Team New Zealand and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron should remove “New Zealand” from their names. Jim Farmer, Parnell

Coronation blackout

The coronation on May 6 is the first for 70 years and even though I saw the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth, I was looking forward to sitting up to toast King Charles and enjoy the pageantry. But Vector is adamant our street will have a power cut from 10pm to 2am on May 6/7. Margaret McDonnell, Glenfield

Gauging Act appeal

The Act Party’s decision to stand a candidate in Tāmaki has got me scratching my head. Their avowed opponents are the Labour Party so why don’t they stand a candidate in a “safe” Labour seat. That might give us a real gauge of the party’s appeal. Greg Cave, Sunnyvale

Scourge of slash

Self-serving statements by conflicted forestry interests underplaying the damaging effect of forestry slash deposits arising from recent storm actions are intentionally misleading. The bridges swept away due to flood-borne slash build-ups, huge piles of slash deposited on farmland and beaches piled high posing a public safety risk, all contradict the views of the forest owners. Government and local authorities must introduce, monitor and enforce tough standards that effectively deal with the scourge of slash. The direct and social costs of slash damage justify uncompromising regulation. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay

Rugby restraints

Unfortunately for Phil Gifford the game and the NZR must move past this idea that players can only make the All Blacks from playing in New Zealand. It almost amounts to restraint of trade for a professional player. The demise of packed stadia since the 90s is due to a Sky subscription being cheaper than a couple of family outings to a Super or NPC game and nothing to do with the game itself. James McCormick, Gisborne

Short & sweet

On CGT

Capital gains tax, if good for Australia, should be good enough for NZ. It’s about fairness. National seem hell-bent on gifting the election to Labour. Chris Tompkins, New Plymouth

On tax harvest

This Government continues with its spin in wanting to harvest more tax from the apple growers (the wealthy) who already do more for NZ than the Government. Ian Doube, Rotorua

On fair tax

If we want a fair tax system, allow people who pay tax by PAYE to claim the same deductions as self-employed people, businesses or those with trusts. Shirley Smith, Hillcrest

On co-governance

Under co-governance 85 per cent of voters will have no say in the selection of 50 per cent of those managing Affordable Water. In no way does that represent democracy. Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay

On landmarks

I was just wondering, after 43 years on and still no Erebus memorial; to also ponder when might One Tree Hill gets its one tree back. John Ford, Taradale

On The Gizz

Notice how the Aussie motor racing commentators are reluctant to say the name Van Gisbergen until the last second as The Gizz crosses the finishing line first ... again. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay
















































































































































