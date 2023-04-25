Letters: Anzac Day, Australian citizenship, transport and ram raiders

An Anzac day dawn service. Photo / Andrew Warner

Anzac Day brings NZ together

Another Anzac Day dawns and remembrance services and parades once again take place in every corner of our nation. It is always the day that reinforces to us that we are a nation of people of many origins, but a nation nonetheless. As we reflect on our history and the sacrifices of our countrymen past and present, we experience emotions of gratitude, pride and patriotism in a way that is not so apparent on any other day.

A day that unites us, binds us and reminds us how fortunate we are to call this country home. Our differences and the issues that divide us are set aside as we celebrate how good it is to be a Kiwi.

Look about you and consider: where in the world would you rather be on such a day?

George Williams, Whangamata.

Aussies have lessons for us

Australia’s decision to relax restrictions on New Zealanders resident there is welcome and will of course entice others to that country. Australia’s advantages are greater business investment, higher productivity, wealth creation and massive superannuation savings while conversely our lack of investment capital for business, industry, our woeful productivity, lack of savings and now faltering growth has caught up with us.

For too long we have been fixated with ostentatious, overpriced, highly-leveraged housing, to the detriment of business and industry, which is deprived of this very same capital. We need to prioritise. In recent years our oil and gas industry was decimated due to the ban on exploration, our farmers, our lifeline, hindered by environmental concerns.

Australia’s attraction is the wealth factor, and therefore we must do better to encourage prosperity and to assist business if we are to flourish like our Tasman neighbour.

P.J. Edmondson, Tauranga.

About time for Kiwis’ rights

My first thought when I heard about New Zealanders living in Australia now having an easier road to citizenship there, was “Hoobloodyray, about time!!”

I’ve lived in New Zealand for about 50 years, enjoying all the benefits of NZ citizens, while those Kiwis living and working in Australia have been given nothing. I’ve felt more than embarrassed by this situation a number of times. It’s more a feeling of shame about a government that apparently believes everyone should have a “fair go”and “everyone’s as good as the next one”. It’s taken a long time to come to fruition and congratulations to all involved are due. Now a genuine Anzac spirit can be enjoyed by all, as equals. About bloody time!

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Work needed on renewables

Recent articles in the Herald regarding wind generation, hydrogen use and ETS demonstrate the silo thinking in the renewable energy sector. Electricity production, distribution and the way electricity is being used are the primary elements in the transformation to renewables in industry and transport. Without an integrated approach New Zealand will not be able to build a renewable energy sector which provides reliable access at a fair price to users and consumers. If we continue with the present lack of focus it will be cheaper to import hydrogen from Australia then to produce it here. It is therefore vitally important we develop a renewable energy strategy and create an authority to implement that strategy. The way ETS and government incentives are being used should be more transparent and consistent. Giving hundreds of thousands of dollars for the purchase of an electric long-haul truck while giving limited support to solar panel installation on buildings seems to be the wrong policy. ETS from transport should be used for the building of the renewable energy infrastructure. Build it and they will come.

Chris Kaelin, Te Awamutu.

Control migration too

It now appears that the Reserve Bank’s raising of the Official Cash Rate is having the desired effect and inflation has peaked. But most homeowners who have large mortgages are still to feel the effect on interest costs. We can expect to see a levelling, if not a fall in house prices.

Many skilled workers will be looking at opportunities overseas where pay rates tend to be 30 per cent higher than in New Zealand. There seems to be a great danger that by controlling inflation here we will just escalate to incentives for our doctors, nurses, teachers and skilled workers to migrate to countries where high inflation is accepted as the reality of a globalised world economy.

The Reserve Bank has a target for the inflation rate. But it does not have a target for the migration rate.

Peter D Graham, Helensville.

Let 501s go become Aussies

It was extremely observant of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to recently state that all Kiwis were intelligent. This statement was made in the context of loosening the requirements of citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia whilst struggling desperately to look Prime Ministerial juggling a barbecued sausage and having an intelligent conversation with our own PM, who was wiping tomato sauce from his cheeks.

Perhaps Albanese could be even more magnanimous in his comments by stating all 501s can return to Australia, as if they had stayed they might have been eligible for Australian citizenship and should be given another chance. As Rob Muldoon, former Prime Minister once said, Kiwis leaving to Australia increased the IQ level of both countries. This would definitely go a long way towards closer transtasman ties and increase the overall skill sets the 501s would bring to Australia, a skill set New Zealand currently seems to have an abundance of right now and would quite willingly export.

Bernard Walker, Pāpāmoa.

On Auckland Transport’s buses

Simon Wilson has missed one improvement that would enhance the ratepayers’ confidence in AT: ensuring that proper feedback is given when complaints are made about bus drivers.

Over the years, friends and I have sadly made verified misconduct complaints to AT about bus drivers — including sexual harassment of girl passengers and physically aggressive behaviour against passengers and road users. In all cases, the response is that “appropriate action was taken” — this usually means that they were told not to be naughty and most definitely were not either properly disciplined or fired. This results in passengers having no confidence that proper standards of behaviour will be enforced.

Andrew Parsons, Ōrākei.

Make ram raiders help clean up

Ram raids, and the emotional and financial toll they take on business owners, continue. When the youths are apprehended they appear to be well-versed in how to look contrite and how to say they’re sorry.

But what is lacking in these offenders is understanding how important it is to take responsibility for their actions. One way to start this understanding would be to take any youths caught in the act, or soon after, along with the driver, back to the crime scene as soon as the clean-up begins. They would then see the havoc they caused and the distressed people involved. With the buzz of the ram raid wearing off and being made to help with the clean-up could be the start to building some self-esteem, empathy for others and emotional maturity.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Protect assisted dying staff

If ever a government needed to act, and act immediately, it is to protect the confidentiality of all medical professionals involved in the practice of assisted dying. The Government, with a great deal of public support, passed this legislation and to leave the job only half done is unacceptable. They must ensure the confidentiality of the Assisted Dying Service and ensure it now.

I have no doubt there will be those who for whatever reason object to this procedure, probably mostly for religious reasons, but if they wish to object it is to the Government their objections should be directed — and hopefully they will be unsuccessful. It would be callous of me to hope those objecting might experience some of the pain and suffering experienced by those who are directly afflicted and their families, so I’ll simply ask for them to stay out of what is an extremely difficult and personal decision.

Should I become a gibbering idiot and/or be in a situation where my life is not worth living, I am adamant I wish to take advantage of this programme and do not want anyone involved to be harassed in any way.

Rod Lyons, Kumeu.

Short & Sweet

On emigrating

I wonder how many of those Kiwis leaving New Zealand for so-called “greener pastures” and higher wages are those who screamed at the border closures to return in droves during the Covid pandemic and those who accepted a government wage subsidy to keep their jobs in New Zealand during same pandemic?

Some of us have short memories and loyalties.

Marie Kaire, Whangarei.

On bike lanes

I have another bold plan for Simon Wilson. If the bus does not turn up AT could put a supply of free bikes at every bus stop. The passengers could then simply ride a bike to their destination along the numerous uncongested cycle lanes.

David Brown, Waiuku.

On coronation

Verity Johnson may not have met any New Zealanders who are excited about the upcoming coronation. There most certainly are many out there, though, who appreciate the historic importance of the event and enjoy the pageantry. I am attending three separate events in Auckland to celebrate the coronation of our King.

Noel Cox, Auckland.

On Australia

Savings to be had, gains to be made. So, where the bloody hell are you? We are on our way, thank you Ants. Easy-peasy Albanese.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.