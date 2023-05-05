Letters: Fair taxation, good old days, Erebus memorial, artificial intelligence, and the coronation of King Charles III

Protesters spell out #TaxTheRich in Times Square. Photo / Erik McGregor, LightRocket via Getty Images, File

Letter of the week: Neil Anderson, Algies Bay

Interesting that there are two divergent opinion pieces only a couple of pages apart (Weekend Herald, April 29) about a Capital Gains Tax. Fran O’Sullivan castigates the current Government for not having the (well, she says cojones) for actually following the Australians and introducing a Capital Gains Tax to fix the very apparent inequities in our tax system. While Bruce Cotterill joins other recent wealthy critics in suggesting that their wealth should be left alone otherwise we are guilty of envy. While those divergent opinions manage to morph into criticism of the Government, at least in O’Sullivan’s case, she recognises that an equitable tax system is not envy, it is fairness.

Bad old days

Emma Mackintosh is right (Weekend Herald, April 29) to question whether things were really better in the past. Growing up in Auckland in the 50s and 60s I can attest they weren’t in so many aspects. In schools, it was expected that half would drop out in high school. Attitudes were very demeaning towards anything Māori or ethnic. Violent strapping and caning children were widespread in schools for the smallest infraction. I recall kids being reduced to absolute fear by some psychotic teachers who took delight in inflicting pain. No one was accountable. Drivers drove drunk with seeming impunity, leading to a much higher road toll with many fewer vehicles than today. Our 6 o’clock pub swill was a testimony to crude macho stupidity. Indeed much of our society was governed by degrees of alcoholism. Equal rights for women were non-existent. Domestic violence was swept under the carpet. White collar crime; largely unpunished. Nearly everyone smoked tobacco everywhere, so even if you didn’t smoke you inhaled clouds of toxic smoke. There was no such concept as protecting planet Earth or considering the environment. Climate change was unheard of. Our ignorance was shocking and we’re paying the price now. So any oldies who rave on about “the good old days” are talking through very selective memory. Believe me, many things are much better now.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland Central.

Small will

Your editorial (Weekend Herald, April 29) stated that the will of the people cannot be ignored. However, in the case of the Erebus Memorial, the number of submitters to Auckland Council who were against its location in Dove-Myer Robinson Park represented around 1 per cent of people in the Waitematā ward. In terms of the volume of dissent, I think it was more a case of ungenerous minds, loud voices.

Elsbeth Hardie, Remuera.

An artist's impression of the now-cancelled Erebus memorial. Photo / File

Specious odyssey

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is upon us and, for the most part, it seems it could be quite beneficial for many aspects of life on Earth. I will, however, change my mind, thinking it’s gone too far if two things happen. First. If, when I key an instruction on my laptop it answers, “I’m sorry Jeremy. I’m afraid I can’t do that”. Second. If when I try to shut it down in frustration it asks “Will I dream?”

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Over the Ditch

A wider understanding of how Capital Gains Tax in Australia is actually applied is needed before an informed debate can take place. For instance, capital losses can be offset against capital gains, and dividends are less highly taxed for Australian citizens. There is no shortage of losses in the New Zealand market. A strong and fair stock market is vital for capital raising.

H M Horton, Remuera.

Wagging the dog

Around three decades ago, I campaigned against the introduction of MMP. Since then, I’ve had a couple of occasions to say, “I told you so”. The latest polls suggest that the next government, and therefore the social and economic direction of the country, will be totally decided by a party that around 97 per cent of New Zealanders didn’t vote for. So I guess I get to say it again. I wonder if Mr Albanese saw this coming and is looking forward to the influx of skilled immigrants who will require little or no retraining and fit seamlessly into society. Ed Roggeveen, Blenheim.

Profit for progress

Bruce Cotterill (Weekend Herald, April 29) presents a curiously 19th century justification for capitalism in which all of us owe a debt to Andrew Carnegie-like individuals for their entrepreneurial boldness and philanthropic largesse. But leaving that aside, Cotterill’s argument rests on the assumption that only the prospect of accumulating wealth provides the motivation and appropriate reward for undertaking activities that will benefit society. But is this true? The vaccine against Covid-19 is undoubtedly a public good. Some people associated with Pfizer and other companies in its development and marketing have become very rich, presumably with Cotterill’s approval. But contrast that to the case of Jonas Salk, who refused to profit from his vaccine against polio, saying “There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?”

Terry Coggan, Mt Wellington.

Over thrown

I read Ruth Spencer’s “political projectiles” (Canvas, April 29) with dismay. Your columnist celebrates lone offenders perpetrating acts of violent insult on the basis that they are engaging in effective publicity. But I have marched on many occasions in support of all the causes she mentions (among others) and never once thrown anything at anyone. It’s called peaceful protest for a reason.

Janet Charman, Avondale.

A quick word

I would certainly support everything that Charles says that is sensible and progressive, but I have listened to a lifetime of his views on life. Keith Duggan, Browns Bay.

Currently, New Zealand politics is in a right old mess. Imagine what it might be like if we also had a President. Roger Hall, Takapuna.

With Labour coming apart at the seams, it would seem that the next election is National’s to lose, and Christopher Luxon is just the man for the job. Brian O’Neill, Chatswood.

Anthony Albanese and Chris Hipkins, as recognised Republicans (and there will be others), fawning all over King Charles is akin to a vegetarian eating a pork chop. Dave Miller, Matua.

The Ministry of Education requires new classrooms to be built in “hub” style, accommodating up to 90 students, instead of the old-fashioned, single-cell classrooms. As well as being noisy, they are proving to be “super-spreaders”. Allison Kelly, Mt Eden.

Surely anyone who is voted in to represent the voters in an organisation should have the common decency to let that organisation know of their intention to “jump ship” or leave. Good manners cost nothing. D. Cook, Torbay.

The Speaker’s refusal to acknowledge that Meka Whaitiri has hopped into the Te Pāti Māori canoe reminds me of Alice in Wonderland’s conversation with Humpty Dumpty. “When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean.” Wendy Clark, Pukekohe.

Ten years as an MP and her defection is the first time I’ve heard her name. That shows just how ineffectual she’s been as an MP. John Deyell, Ellerslie.

Can we please have some politicians who put the interests of the country ahead of their own personal ambitions? Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Which political party is going to address the elephant in the room: Parents having children they can’t afford and are incapable of taking responsibility for? Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

New Zealand has become an expensive, third-world country, overburdened with extensive, crippling, bureaucracy run by incompetent, continually recycled, self-propagating, taxpayer-funded civil servants. Phoebe E. Beach, Mangōnui.

Put a retractable roof over the ASB Tennis Centre at Stanley St as priority one and then put the loose change towards a retractable roof over Eden Park. Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

We have a fantastic stadium in Eden Park. It must surely work out cheaper and more convenient to work with what we have, rather than start from scratch. Trish Heikoop, Pakuranga.

It has been substantially proved that Vladimir Putin was involved in several false flag bombings in 1999, which provided an excuse for the war with Chechnya. It is rather probable that the same is happening with the latest “drone attack” in Moscow. Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

A headline you won’t see: “Green Party focus on environmental issues.” Steve Dransfield, Karori.

Four years for good-quality Kiwis to become Australian citizens? New Zealand should recruit the people we need for key occupations by offering the same terms to eligible Americans. Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.