Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Fair taxation, good old days, Erebus memorial, artificial intelligence, and the coronation of King Charles III

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Protesters spell out #TaxTheRich in Times Square. Photo / Erik McGregor, LightRocket via Getty Images, File

Protesters spell out #TaxTheRich in Times Square. Photo / Erik McGregor, LightRocket via Getty Images, File

Letter of the week: Neil Anderson, Algies Bay

Interesting that there are two divergent opinion pieces only a couple of pages apart (Weekend Herald, April 29) about a Capital Gains Tax. Fran O’Sullivan castigates the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand