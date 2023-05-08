Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Winter healthcare, census, MMP, dirty aviation fuel, and King Charles III

NZ Herald
11 mins to read
Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says she is confident planning will help people get the care they need over winter. Photo / Samuel Rillstone, RNZ, File

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says she is confident planning will help people get the care they need over winter. Photo / Samuel Rillstone, RNZ, File

Winter of discontent inevitable

As one who has worked at an executive level in both NZ and Australian public health systems in recent years and is directly involved in winter plans, I am utterly stunned

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand