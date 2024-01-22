Is it too much to ask for mask-wearing rules to return on public transport? Photo / Michael Craig

Unmasking our Covid complacency

Despite the fact that Covid infection rates are still very high, very few seem to take precautions such as wearing masks in crowded situations.

Masks not only help prevent the wearer from breathing in Covid-bearing particles/droplets but ultimately slow down the spread of the virus. It is true many people below the age of around 50 regard infections as more of an inconvenience than a serious illness.

However, for those over 60 it can be debilitating and lethal. Is it too much to ask that sanctions such as mask-wearing on public transport and areas such as waiting rooms etc be re-introduced?

Despite the fact Rat tests should be free until February 28, a well-known pharmacy in our area charged $25 for a box of five when they were urgently needed by our family.

There is, of course, the strong possibility this freebie has been cancelled to help pay for tax cuts. One would have to agree with Mahatma Gandhi - business without morality will destroy us.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Wasted Rats

Twenty million Rat test kits that supposedly expired on December 31 were obviously effective the day before that.

This is another example of rules and bureaucracy not working. Give these kits to people who are not going to pay for them and at least get some worth from the many millions of dollars that will be wasted.

Foodbanks work on this principle, and they play a vital role for those in need.

Stuart Mackenzie, Ōhura.

Muriwai tragedy

The hooning at Muriwai did not occur “all of a sudden”, as a resident suggests.

I recall the problem back in the 80s, and not only with vehicles on the beach either - there were also motorcyclists roaring around on the sand dunes.

Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

One uniform for all

Georgina Campbell’s article (NZ Herald, Jan 22) once again highlights the cost pressures school uniforms put on families.

One obvious solution is the adoption of one standard school uniform across the whole country, as is done in other parts of the world. The emblem of each school, a distinctive badge, or even a school tie, is added to the uniform (and easily changed as children move schools).

There would be a messy transition period of two to three years while old uniforms are worn out and replaced, but in the long run, the savings for families would be immense.

This is an issue the Ministry of Education should show some leadership on to alleviate financial pressures on parents.

Ian Dally, Royal Oak.

An unnecessary discussion

Act got 8.64 per cent of the vote at the 2023 election. This hardly gives it a mandate for any particular policy.

Yet we now seem embroiled in unnecessary discussions about our founding document, following a campaign which appealed to fear of change and loss of power. While it will be argued by some that this situation is a risk of the MMP system, it also suggests a failure of much-touted negotiating skills.

Hopefully, the current discussions will produce clearer appreciation by more New Zealanders of the essential place of our founding document, which gave my forebears, thankfully, the right to settle here.

And let’s remember over 90 per cent of the electorate did not vote for Act.

Judy Mills, Whangārei.

Suffer the children

Alwyn Poole (NZ Herald, Jan 22) states: " In 30 years ... I have never met a parent who does not love their child and want the very best for them.”

Really? I previously lived in a neighbourhood where there was many a parent who couldn’t care less for their children, who abused them, who starved them in favour of buying drugs for themselves, and on and on.

Yes, I helped those children. But the point is, when a myriad of excuses is offered for the reason children’s brains are not developing, the real reason is ignored and children go on suffering, and their education will suffer too.

Helen Acraman, Waiuku.

Driven to despair

Correspondent Sam Cunningham asks: “Do AT workers even take public transport?” (NZ Herald, Jan 22).

The answer is: Yes they do. They are driving the empty buses.

Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

Just not cricket

I was a spectator at the cricket versus rugby cricket match at the weekend. Though, I say “match” - it felt and sounded more like a pop concert.

The first half was good, with music being played during overs, but the second half was just loud music the whole time. We could not hear the commentator.

Vaping and smoking was prohibited but so many people were vaping, which is bad for asthmatics. I have spoken to people who watched on TV who said it was a pop concert with occasional cricket, but at least they were able to mute the sound. I have been every year, but won’t again.

Wendy Galloway, Ōmokoroa.