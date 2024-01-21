Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Green Party’s clay feet; Auckland Transport fails to score at ASB Classic; why can’t schools pay for uniforms?

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson talk to media about Golriz Ghahraman at the Greens headquarters on New North Road, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson talk to media about Golriz Ghahraman at the Greens headquarters on New North Road, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

AT fails to score with tennis fans

Watching the Australian Open, I see everyone effortlessly arriving via public trams. By contrast, Auckland Transport (AT) showed no attempt to offer public transport options to the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand