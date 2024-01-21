Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson talk to media about Golriz Ghahraman at the Greens headquarters on New North Road, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

AT fails to score with tennis fans

Watching the Australian Open, I see everyone effortlessly arriving via public trams. By contrast, Auckland Transport (AT) showed no attempt to offer public transport options to the href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/asb-classic/" target="_blank">ASB Classic tennis games.

The ill-placed Parnell train station could have finally had a purpose other than being annoyingly situated - but the line is closed over those weeks, of course.

The Outer Link bus, which goes right past the stadium, could have put stops in for the two weeks, but nah. No trains out west from Boxing Day until January 22.

You might have thought AT would offer buses to carry bikes as appropriate, but no. A friend, arriving back from cycling the Timber Train on the Northern Explorer, had to cycle from the Strand to Henderson at 9pm.

Do AT workers even take public transport?

Sam Cunningham, Henderson.

Fuel imports

New Zealand continues to import more than it exports, continuously increasing our debt, which is surely not sustainable. The biggest single import is motor fuel, which is interesting in that as soon as we receive it from overseas, we burn it and successfully add to the pollution of our beautiful country.

The one bright idea from Labour was to encourage the take-up of cars running on locally produced renewable electricity. Now we have a Government that has removed this incentive and reduced taxes on gas-guzzling double-cab utes.

Every dollar spent on fuel imports has to be paid for by farmers’ exports and the tourist industry earning overseas funds. What a terrible waste.

Vince West, Milford.

Golriz Ghahraman

The saga of Golriz Ghahraman’s ignominious fall from grace is sad, the reason being a talented young woman has wasted her potential on a silly alleged act unworthy of her intelligence.

The attending three-ring circus overshadowing this is the Green Party’s uncategorically cack-handed management of the situation and not fronting up to the public sooner. This gave rise to further suspicion and distrust, and a young politician’s mental health was unceremoniously shoved to the back of the queue.

The Green Party has always projected an image of being a moral arbiter for New Zealand, and on occasion, lecturing and hectoring us on social justice issues. To discover your feet are made of clay is ironically bittersweet. In the real world, our mistakes inform our progress and, hopefully, we learn, evaluate and get better. New Zealanders are tolerant and forgiving, provided they see sincere efforts from our politicians (who earn on average twice the average New Zealand wage) to honestly scrutinise their performances and strive to get better and be better. I wish Golriz well and hope she receives the help she needs.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Pedestrian crossings

Bernard Orsman reported on an investigation (NZ Herald, November 21) that showed that AT spent an average of $470,000 on each pedestrian crossing in the city.

This profligate and reckless spending of ratepayers’ money reached new heights along East Coast Rd between the intersection of Forrest Hill Rd and Sunnynook Rd. This 950m stretch runs alongside Pupuke Golf Club on one side and residential houses set back from the road by a very large grass (up to 30m-wide) verge on the other.

At a cost of over $3.1 million, AT has erected three top-of-the-range pedestrian crossings with multiple lights and CCTV cameras along this short stretch of North Shore road in 2023.

Under a Local Government Official Information request, AT advised that: “There [were] no research studies undertaken as part of this project in relation to pedestrian and cyclists’ usage.”

These lights and cameras have yet to be turned on. One imagines that — once these lights are operational — they will simply slow down the movement of cars and buses along East Coast Rd.

Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

Donald Trump

Reading about American politics and the apparent absence of any policies to tackle the serious problems in both America and the rest of the world, one cannot help but think the Republican Party and, in particular, its leading contender for the next president, should change its motto from “Make America Great Again” to “Make Trump Great Again”. Or would that be telling the truth, something Trump supporters find impossible to manage?

Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

Silly questions

While enjoying the top-class tennis now being featured on our screens, I cringe when the victor, still bubbling with excitement, is yet again asked the same stock questions. “How does it feel?”, or, “What was going through your mind?” Answers: “Knackered, and don’t ask daft questions.”

John Norris, Whangamatā.

Free education

A Rotorua Intermediate school board has paid for all uniform and stationery needs for new pupils. This means all children can attend school from day one. No late starters.

Families are relieved of the burden of finding money to pay for uniforms and stationery costs. Surely this is what free education is all about. If one school can do it, why not all the others?

Gillian Dance, Mt Albert.

Cricket coverage

It has been an absolute pleasure to be able to watch free-to-air cricket virtually every day this summer. Thank you to all those responsible.

Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.