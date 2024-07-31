Simon Wilson’s comment piece (NZ Herald, July 30) is bang on the mark with his suggestion that state care abuse survivors are heroes and circuit-breakers who could be empowered to lead the process of ending generations of abuse in Aotearoa. Not only could, but should, as the undisputed experts in this horrendous part of our history.

Having had the privilege of working in a professional capacity with many mōrehu over a period of 30 years, I have been repeatedly humbled by their resilience and ability to work through and overcome the debilitating trauma of their abusive pasts by focusing on their determination that no other child should ever have to suffer what they have suffered.

We need to ask those who are willing to lead the way and to empower them as to how this can be best achieved because only they will have those answers from lived experience.

We also need to prosecute those responsible for criminal offences, as well as those who turned a blind eye and colluded with these heinous offenders to send a clear message.

Never again, āke, ake, ake!

Marion van Delden, Ōpōtiki.

Ferry basics

Georgina Campbell’s report “How the Government could remove Interislander ferry business from KiwiRail” (NZ Herald, July 30) draws attention to this Government’s disconnect with New Zealand.

The National-Act combination seems to have a pathological hatred for state-owned enterprises, particularly one bought back in tatters after being sold by Ruth Richardson to a cluster of asset-strippers.

Following the shutdown of the perceived ferry project debacle, a ministerial advisory group - selected to have no ferry or rail experience - has recommended a couple of replacement ferries with no rail capacity.

Which organisation actually runs said ferries is a moot point. So long as those ferries are able to cope with both road and rail services, all good. If not, New Zealand is being short-changed again.

I note that United States investment group-owned Bluebridge is seeking a “level playing field” in whatever results. So long as they also provide rail-equipped ferries to achieve said level playing field, I see no problems.

Andy Maciver, Rangitīkei.

Rangers under pressure

Your report on funds drying up for conservation work (NZ Herald, July 29) correctly indicates volunteers and also rangers will face more pressures. Rangers are the front line in conservation work supporting volunteers.

Yesterday was World Ranger Day, highlighting the important role rangers play in working with local communities to care for protected areas, threatened species and cultural heritage.

In New Zealand, rangers not only work for the Department of Conservation but for many councils and NGOs. Recently, New Zealand rangers got together and formed their own professional association to better deal with future challenges. Their tasks will increase to help communities deal with climate change adaptation, as well as other changes in public land management.

A wider recognition of the funding system for conservation is also needed, and this starts at the front line with identifying the tasks and skills rangers undertake. However, I do my bit as a volunteer, and I was out there on Ranger Day to support them in their final planting on Mutukāroa/Hamlins Hill Regional Park.

Kit Howden, associate member, International Rangers Association.

Recruitment realities

I read the article about health recruiters unable to spend money on obtaining new staff - “we used to pay for flights, hotels etc” (NZ Herald, July 31).

Excuse me, haven’t these people heard of Zoom interviews? Conducting an initial interview via Zoom should be enough for an experienced recruiter to ascertain whether they wish to continue with the recruiting procedure, perhaps then outlaying budget on flights and accommodation, and perhaps a motel rather than a hotel?

I once worked for an NGO/charity organisation recruiting a new chief executive. Money was spent on an executive recruiter based in Sydney, flights, etc. for one applicant from Australia - and, after all that, they offered the role to an applicant based in New Zealand.

A little common sense wouldn’t go amiss - from both the minister and recruiters.

Jenny Wallis, Blockhouse Bay.