Letters: Time to make progress towards being a well-governed country; call for National Service; road safety; and the monarchy

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
'An engaged and well-informed electorate and quality political debate are essential for a successful democracy.' Photo / Mark Mitchell

LETTER OF THE WEEK

We are facing a troubled political era unless we actively improve our democratic process. A fractured electorate has returned an equally fractured Parliament which is likely to lead to unstable government

