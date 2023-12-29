Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Time for politicians to work together on 100-year plans; our Covid response; and democracy

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
The Interisland ferry Aratere heads out of Wellington. Photo / Marty Melville

The Interisland ferry Aratere heads out of Wellington. Photo / Marty Melville

LETTER OF THE WEEK

Jim Quinn (NZ Herald, December 27) hit the nail squarely on the head with his summing up of the debacle of Kiwi Rail and State Highway 1 across the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand