Don Brash: Why on earth would we join Aukus in any form?

By Don Brash
6 mins to read
New Zealand prime Minister Christopher Luxon shakes hands with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney this week. Photo / Adam Pearse

OPINION

In recent weeks, there has been increasing talk about New Zealand joining the Australia-Uk-US (Aukus) alliance.

Perhaps not the full alliance, because that involves nuclear-powered submarines, but rather Pillar II to demonstrate our support

