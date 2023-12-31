Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Balance of payments deficit concerns; climate change; Covid data comparisons

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
New Zealand "must welcome as many tourists as possible and export whatever we can" to get the country off its slippery financial slope, a correspondent says.

New Zealand "must welcome as many tourists as possible and export whatever we can" to get the country off its slippery financial slope, a correspondent says.

NZ has one of the worst balance of payments deficits in the world (177 out of 178 countries). Unless this changes, NZ will be on an even worse slippery financial slope.

We import

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand