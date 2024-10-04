Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Time for action on kids and social media; Niwa-MetService merger; Chateau Tongariro solution

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
'It is also argued that social media helps young people 'connect', yet today’s youth are lonelier than ever.'

'It is also argued that social media helps young people 'connect', yet today’s youth are lonelier than ever.'

Letter of the week

Time for action on kids and social media

The arguments against delaying access to social media for New Zealand’s youth are alarmingly weak (NZ Herald, Oct 2).

One claim suggests that because social media isn’t entirely bad, we shouldn’t restrict access. We could make

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand