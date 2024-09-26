Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Govt agrees ‘in principle’ for Niwa to absorb MetService

Adam Pearse
By
Politics reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Science and Technology Minister Judith Collins' announcement comes after a review following the severe weather events of last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Science and Technology Minister Judith Collins' announcement comes after a review following the severe weather events of last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Science and Technology Minister Judith Collins' announcement comes after a review following the severe weather events of last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has agreed “in principle” for the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) to acquire MetService, acting on advice following the severe weather events of last year.

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins today announced the decision for Niwa to potentially absorb New Zealand’s authorised meteorology service following the weather forecasting system review initiated by the previous Government in 2023.

The review, conducted by the Sapere Research Group alongside the Treasury, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (Mbie) and the Ministry of Transport, recommended bringing the two entities closer together with the understanding possible implications were assessed beforehand.

A similar finding was made after the Government’s inquiry into the response to Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary floods.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Bringing together the science around climate, weather forecasting, hydrology, and coastal hazards will improve our understanding and allow us to better prepare for, and respond to, severe weather events,” Collins said.

“A more streamlined system will increase safety, improve efficiencies and support a future-focused weather forecasting system that works for all New Zealanders.”

Cyclone Gabrielle was devastating for East Coast communities. Photo / Mike Scott
Cyclone Gabrielle was devastating for East Coast communities. Photo / Mike Scott

Collins acknowledged more work was necessary before the change could occur and had asked Treasury and Mbie officials to work through “implementation details” with both entities “as soon as possible”.

In February, the Herald reported how successive Governments had ignored rising concerns about Crown Research Institute Niwa’s self-approved intrusion into MetService’s forecasting patch, and the potential confusion for the public during life-threatening weather events such as Cyclone Gabrielle.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The 2023 review came about eight months after an irritated MetService pulled out of an Mbie-commissioned project whose panel recommended MetService move in with Niwa at its premises in Greta Point, Wellington, as part of a proposed national centre for oceans, climate and hazard research – one of three science hubs in the former Government’s $450m “Science City” project.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.


Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics