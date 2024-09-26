Govt agrees ‘in principle’ for Niwa to absorb MetService

Science and Technology Minister Judith Collins' announcement comes after a review following the severe weather events of last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has agreed “in principle” for the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) to acquire MetService, acting on advice following the severe weather events of last year.

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins today announced the decision for Niwa to potentially absorb New Zealand’s authorised meteorology service following the weather forecasting system review initiated by the previous Government in 2023.

The review, conducted by the Sapere Research Group alongside the Treasury, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (Mbie) and the Ministry of Transport, recommended bringing the two entities closer together with the understanding possible implications were assessed beforehand.

A similar finding was made after the Government’s inquiry into the response to Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary floods.