Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Social media may hurt teenagers but banning it is not the answer

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
NZ Herald Focus talks to a social media expert about the selective social media algorithm, and whether New Zealand’s younger generation of voters is getting a clear picture of the political landscape. Video / NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

The backlash against social media addiction among teenagers is reaching a crescendo. Last month the Australian Government announced it would ban children from using social media. The minimum age is expected to fall between 14 and 16.

Days later, Instagram responded to growing public pressure

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand