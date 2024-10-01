EDITORIAL

The backlash against social media addiction among teenagers is reaching a crescendo. Last month the Australian Government announced it would ban children from using social media. The minimum age is expected to fall between 14 and 16.

Days later, Instagram responded to growing public pressure by announcing changes to its teen accounts. Parents will be able to set daily time limits for using the app, block teens from using Instagram at certain times and to see accounts their child is exchanging messages with and the content categories they are viewing.

The level of concern is understandable. As the Herald has reported over the past two years, social media platforms such as Tik Tok and Instagram have been linked to a dramatic increase in mental health problems among New Zealand teens. While some researchers still believe that link is inconclusive, others maintain the correlation between rising teenage anxiety, depression and loneliness and increased time spent on social media is overwhelming. For instance, US psychologist Jean Twenge found the time teenagers went out with their friends, without parents, had held steady for 30 years. Then in 2010, it fell off a cliff – just as teen smartphone use and social media time exploded.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, whose state is already enacting a social media ban for under-14s, argues it will allow teens to stay off social media without feeling they’re the only ones missing out. Supporters say while many older children will flout the ban – just as many choose to drink underage – it becomes easier for parents to enforce “because it’s the law”, as schools have already found with the blanket ban on cellphones.