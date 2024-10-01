So why should New Zealand be wary? Critics point out young people in Australia can easily bypass the ban by using virtual private networks (VPNs), so they appear to be in a different country. Social media is global, so the ban only makes sense if it is enforced globally.
It is also difficult to prove people’s age online. Most sites currently rely on self-reporting, which is a farce. Children under 13 provide fake birthdates to create social media accounts and teenagers simply tap “yes” when asked to verify if they’re over the age of 18.
The alternatives look even worse. Parental consent raises privacy issues and is still open to abuse. Age estimation using behavioural data or biometrics is subject to error and would hand even more of our personal data to the tech giants – or the Government. The Australian proposal is under attack because it could force young people to sign up to a national ID system to prove they’re 16.
Critics also point out a lot of online engagement can be good. Young people make friends, communicate and learn about the world online, just as their parents do. As any 14-year-old could scornfully tell you, it feels like the height of hypocrisy for parents to ban young teenagers from social media when their phone addiction is often just as bad.
Australia’s attempted ban could be indirectly useful if it gains popularity and forces the world’s biggest tech companies to take greater responsibility for the enormous social harm they have caused. But, unfortunately, the time for action on this was about 30 years ago, well before today’s teens were born.