Mood of the Boardroom

Strong start for Nicola Willis, business leaders urge focus on growth - Mood of the Boardroom

By Tim McCready
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
2024 Mood of the Boardroom survey of CEOs and chairs gives Cabinet ministers ratings out of five.

The boardroom is calling for more than just fiscal prudence. Business leaders want a more ambitious, clearly articulated plan and a more engaged approach with the business community.

The Mood of the Boardroom 2024 reveals that 78% of top CEOs and directors responding to the NZ Herald’s survey are

