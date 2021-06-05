Letters: Stop the corporate handouts, better tech for DHBs and bubble trouble

Auckland Council mayor Phil Goff. Photo / Michael Craig

Stop the corporate handouts

Auckland Council's ridiculous rate rises will be perfect for all the multinational corporations who contract to undertake services the council should be performing.

I strongly recommend now is exactly the time to look at bringing many services, including bus operations, in-house to stop the corporate hand outs at the growing expense of homeowners and tenants. But with old neo-liberals like Phil Goff at the helm of Auckland Council, expect nothing but more of the same.

Jon Reeves, Māngere East

Belt and braces needed

One DHB having compromised IT systems is a major problem.

If the proposed single health system was attacked it would be a disaster.

It would appear that ransom attacks will become the norm in future. Surely all critical entities need to have a duplicate system running in parallel but with differing protections.

Belt and braces needed and expect an attack will happen not that it might.

Vince West, Milford

Bubble trouble

The expectations of bubble travellers who were told in advance to beware of the consequences of potential lockdowns is to be repatriated like other returnees. Travellers should now have to endure the consequences.

If Jacinda Ardern redacts her warning and offers taxpayer-funded repatriation it sends a clear message: When Ardern cries wolf, just ignore her.

The developing science of recent Covid escapes into the community have shown the bubble was a bigger risk than thought, pre-vaccination. Transmission requires only fleeting proximity. The so called "low-risk" permeating media reports re Melbourne is quashed by their premier's clear warning. "People will die if we don't stop this". Is anyone listening or will Aussies flood in? July holidays are well before the Pfizer vaccine deliveries ramp up. Will Aussie dollars for the ski and hospitality industries compensate for the risks to unvaccinated Kiwis?

Steve Russell, Hillcrest