I don't get it. New Zealand has one of the most endangered bird species in the world. Plant native tree habitats for them to feed on.

New Zealand loses $6 billion a year to the Australian banking system. Switch our accounts to Kiwibank.

No venture capital and too much invested in housing? Kiwisaver is trying to peg back the 40-year lag after compulsory super was cancelled. How about a sharemarket regulator with dedication and teeth, so people feel confident investing in it again?

Covid getting out of control? Wear a mask. Want to change the government? (Why would you? Things are fine, given the circumstances.) Then get out and vote. Stop writing character assassinations on social media denigrating a fine couple.

Congestion on Auckland motorways? Pay people to take their bikes on the trains. (LA has 60 lanes in and out and it still jams up around peak hour).

Three Waters proposals? Listen to the water experts — not the mayors and councils with political axes to grind. Iwi can't possibly stuff up more than it already has been.

Are all the problems solved? Maybe I should run for PM.

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.

Robertson's role

Grant Robertson has to accept responsibility for a fair bit of generated inflation. He made several decisions with serious consequences. Firstly, he diluted the Reserve Bank's focus on inflation by making employment part of their mandate. Secondly, prior to Covid, the Reserve Bank told him that if they were ever to use Quantitative Easing, the Minister of Finance would need to adjust fiscal policies or accept runaway inflation. This advice, however, was ignored.

Lastly, he was warned that increasing minimum wages by 35 per cent over five years could start a wage/price inflation spiral. Whilst full employment and increased minimum wages sound like they would help low income households — inflation hurts them more (as we are now seeing). It is very worrying he is once again saying the Reserve Bank Governor's warnings this week urging fiscal restraint were not directed at him. If Robertson fails to adjust his policies, inflation is set to go much higher yet.

Lucas Bonne, Unsworth Heights.

Keys to prosperity

John Gascoigne is right in "Paradise lost" (NZ Herald, April 19). The expected optimum allocation of resources under neoliberalism did not result in increased wealth ownership and prosperity for all, but in intensified polarisation of the nation into haves and have-nots.

Efforts to rectify that only through increasing benefits and subsidies to raise consumption potential by the poor led only to widening (hidden) poverty and economic plutocracy.

Yet, our one-time predominant faith in a property-owning democracy embodies the cure to poverty in (illiberally) enforced higher personal and national savings rates, to achieve at least a meaningful level of individual wealth ownership by all citizens eventually.

Even welfare beneficiaries can participate in this effort through the taxation system.

While housing is a basic, universally-needed and rewarding investment, even a country with very limited resources can be wealthy by owning assets abroad.

Jens Meder, Pt Chevalier

Disastrous doctrine

Thank you to John Gascoigne for the insightful columns that bring the "science" back to reality and set forth why certain doctrines as promulgated by neoliberals need to be shown the door and why. Such usually right-leaning proponents, including their political friends, have a vested interest in promoting the failed unbridled and unregulated market forces to line their pockets at the expense of increasing inequality.

Dennis Pahl, Tauranga.

Decades of decline

The column by economics commentator John Gascoigne sums up the decline in New Zealand's prosperity over the last few decades precisely. The early pioneers that set the benchmark would surely turn in their graves now as we witness a rise in homelessness, increasingly violent criminal acts, and health and education systems that are but a shadow of what they once were.

In addition, we now see politicians determined to make this country the go-to place for almost anyone, it seems, who is dissatisfied with life in their native countries. Why would you do that for example when many of your own people are unable to buy a house? We are only a very small economy that simply can't afford to do that, plus, it has changed our culture significantly and not always for the best. Look after your own first.

As Gascoigne stated, it has resulted in a decline in living standards that was decades in the making. Very well said.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Council consensus

It is interesting to note the mayoral candidates' aspirational views on the central city and I am sure yet to come many other aspects of running Auckland City.

From my involvement in local body politics, it is necessary to gain consensus among councillors to be able to achieve development and change.

The candidates need to be asked how they will achieve this.

I fear that, without a majority view being obtained in relation to the mayor's aims, it is just empty talk and voters should not be fooled by words alone.

Peter Burn, Gulf Harbour.

Mayoral drive

Reading both his column in Herald (April 19), and the one of April 12 headlined "Seven vital points on climate", it is abundantly clear to me that, if Aucklanders want their new mayor to be a person of intelligence, well-researched opinion, common sense, integrity, and compassion, then they should look no further than Simon Wilson.

It is our loss that, in the unlikely event that he should accept nomination, he would be rejected by so many of my fellow citizens in their desperate desire for financial gain, the retention of privilege, the worship of the internal combustion engine, and the continued adherence to the self-serving political goals of their colonial forebears.

Tim Heath, Grey Lynn.

Turning around

I and the majority of law-abiding citizens would have choked on their breakfast reading your front-page story about Kaoss Price, shot by police after ramming a police car.

Every time the police fatally shoot someone, the deceased is portrayed as someone "about to change their life". Well, Price had a funny way of showing that. He was the author of his own misfortune.

Russell Browne, Clevedon.

Affordable and suitable?

A property developer has taken a liking to our street and is about to embark on a third project; one large home on a large section replaced by eight small houses. Two of the new two-storey homes are stand-alone, six are a terraced complex.

Obviously, the project creates more housing but one has to question the developer's use of the word "affordable". A number of the new houses are the same price as that paid by the developer for the original house and section.

There is little consideration for prospective buyers with mobility issues. There is no access for wheelchairs due to exterior steps. Of the 24 new homes, only three will have a ground-floor bedroom. They are the furthest away from the parking area. One has alternative outdoor access to the ground-floor bedroom. This is by way of stepping pavers.

The Government and Opposition (both with no qualms about raising residential building heights to three storeys) have become fixated solely on the number of new houses being built. Their value for money (beyond just building costs) and lack of inclusivity require closer examination.

Matt Elliott, Birkdale.

Competent ministers

The idea that ministers in the Government are incompetent as stated by Robert Bicker (NZ Herald, April 19) is not what I see and hear as an avid viewer of Question Time.

Carmel Sepuloni, Chris Hipkins, Grant Robertson, Nanaia Mahuta, Jacinda Ardern, David Parker, Michael Wood — to name a few — are fully competent and always display full knowledge of their particular portfolios.

The treatment of Louisa Wall did not only happen under Ardern, as Louisa Wall had been an MP for 14 years.

Sharon Marks, Te Aroha.

On gyms

Further to the letter from Margaret Dagger (NZH, April 19) regarding gym membership for the mature. I suggest she looks into the Gold Fit programme at the YMCA. D R Queenin, Green Bay.

On Sideswipe

To turn the last page and to read Sideswipe completed my enjoyment of the Herald. To open the paper now and see it glaring at me and defying me not to read it till last takes willpower I don't have. Judith Stevens, Enderley.

On Godzone

"Paradise Lost: NZ's tragic tale of economic decline" (NZH, April 19) made for sobering reading. I wonder how long it will be before a thesis is written on National governments being economic vandals. Ron Jackson, Greenlane.

On bullies

How's this for thought for the day? Don't feed the trolls. Originally, and still, ugly creatures. Glennys Adams, Oneroa.

On inflation

An expected inflation rate announcement exceeding 7 per cent could well be the death knell of this Government that seems to have no idea how to reduce inflationary pressures that affect the low-income earners the hardest. Mike Baker, Tauranga.

On privacy

Privacy laws prevent me from revealing the contents of this letter. R Williams, Kohimarama.

Awkward start to PM's Singapore visit

It's a badly timed, pre-election, vanity trip when most countries are still trying to recover from the domestic impacts of the pandemic. Also, this is the wrong forum to plug the NZ-OE experience. This trip would have been far more relevant once the NZ economy and labour pool has stabilised. Pauline A.

Climate, blah blah, sustainability, blah blah - no wonder the business audience was bored Richard M.

In Australia currently, they are welcoming their first cruise ship, meanwhile in New Zealand, we are undecided on when to allow cruise ships in because of finding the correct "health measures". This is a woman who can't get things done. I would be offended if I was the Singapore leader and had to listen to Ardern babble on about 100 extra visa holders - it's so miniscule in scale and a waste of their time. Ross W.

Quite funny that Jacinda is preaching to Singapore. A country that values law and order above everything. Get that right and you can work on the other things, which Singapore does with speed and efficiency. We are more like the example of the opposite. Robert N.

Singapore does force vaccination, etc, and fines if you break any rule. I'm not particularly a fan of their heavy-handed approach, to be honest. Di Z.