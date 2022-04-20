Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Solutions, John Gascoigne, mayoral candidates and new housing

9 minutes to read
The kakapo is majestic, curious, and endangered. Photo / Peter Meecham, File

The kakapo is majestic, curious, and endangered. Photo / Peter Meecham, File

NZ Herald

Fixed it for you
I don't get it. New Zealand has one of the most endangered bird species in the world. Plant native tree habitats for them to feed on.
New Zealand loses $6 billion a year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.