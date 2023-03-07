Letters: Rob Campbell, childcare costs, consultants, prison, and teachers

Rob Campbell. Photo / Michael Craig, File

Neutral bureaucrats

The sacking of Rob Campbell as chair of two government entities is symptomatic of a much wider problem, with the unacceptable politicisation of our long-respected public service. Central Wellington bureaucracy is now sadly expanding both in numbers and philosophy. One that believes in the power of the state as opposed to the more sensible choice of a competing free market. This change allows any government desiring greater control over economic affairs a much easier task of achieving its aims, often to the detriment of NZ as a whole. Accordingly, urgent public service reform, with a return to political independence is absolutely essential for the future of this country. This should be an important election issue.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Profit model

In more civilised countries than ours, childcare is provided by the state, not by profit-making private providers. Our current system needs much more than the tweaking suggested by National. This suggestion is rather like the accommodation supplement, which has enabled landlords to maintain high rents and turn a healthy profit at others’ expense. Private providers focus on profit. In spite of early childhood care being eye-wateringly expensive for parents, their workers’ wage rates are abysmal. This is not a promising situation if we want quality care for our youngest and most vulnerable children and their families. We need a public system of early childhood care, not a sticking plaster on our current dysfunctional and unequal one, unattainable by many because of its cost.

V M Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Knowledge is power

About a year ago, National Party leader Christopher Luxon claimed that the rest of the world had moved on from Covid and New Zealand should do the same. Since this was very much at variance with Government policy at the time, I tried to find out if these comments were based on expert advice. I tried contacting a large number of National MPs asking which expert advice the party was following and I did not receive one answer. I think my question has finally been answered. With National targeting consultants, it is obvious that it believes it has all the answers and does not value the advice of experts. If it gets into power later this year I am sure it will realise that experts and consultants are a valuable asset in a true democracy. Autocratic leaders, of course, know everything.

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Home discomfort

Jarrod Gilbert “Prisons aren’t the key to tackling drivers of crime” (NZ Herald, March 6) rightly says that to make inroads into the problem of crime, imprisonment is not the answer, rather it is necessary to target at-risk children. Having previously worked in Corrections for almost 40 years, I can say with certainty a home where domestic violence and/or substance abuse prevails, and there is little or no encouragement to learn, or even attend school, is all too likely to result in a damaged young person given to anti-social behaviour. Policies that work towards reducing the number of children raised in such circumstances are required. More material support for parents struggling financially would be a start. And support for young parents from those who are older and wiser should be more readily available. For example, in the South Island, Ngai Tahu has a division that offers social support to tribal members; that assistance could be expanded. All of that said, there is still a place for prisons. As Gilbert says, the community must be protected from those who are a danger to others. Also, when the law-breaking is serious, prison sentences are necessary as a punishment and a deterrent.

Bruce Anderson, Christchurch.

The exercise courtyard at Kohuora Auckland South Corrections Facility. Photo / Sam Olley, RNZ

Finnish line

In Finland, students consistently beat US students in maths reading and science even though children don’t start school until the age of 7. In a word or words, the secret is the high quality of their teachers. Primary and secondary teachers all have master’s degrees, all daycare teachers have bachelor’s degrees and teachers have the same status and trust as doctors and lawyers and are paid accordingly. Furthermore, the curriculum taught in daycare centres is indelibly aligned with that taught in both primary and secondary schools.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

$8b loss

Governor Adrian Orr has finally let the cat out of the Treasury bag. The quantitative easing programme (better known as “money printing”) he championed as an economic saviour and stimulus for the pandemic will come at a cost - a hefty one at that to long-suffering taxpayers. To be more precise, we’re talking an alarming $8 billion in losses. These losses will be buried somewhere within the Crown accounts over a period of time. Orr can try to spin it all he wants but the fact is that a generation of mortgage holders who entered an overheated property sector at historically low interest rates are now feeling the pain. Sadly that $8 billion of losses is just the tip of the iceberg. The country needs to brace itself for a whole lot more social and economic pain.

Bruce Eliott, St Heliers.

Road works

Many of our local roads were probably upgraded during the 1930s Depression with help from Government “make work” schemes. Engineers of this era were sometimes said to over-engineer their designs. Inspection of a local culvert not only confirmed this but showed the foresight of its designer who specified it to not only be robust but needed to be wide enough to carry the present two-lane road. One wonders whether today’s designs are sometimes influenced by cost constraints alone.

Alan Penney, Silverdale.

Pay the price

We must remember we only get what we pay for. If you want more, be prepared to pay for it. And this includes for example council services. I think we New Zealanders have been penny-pinching for so long, we now are shocked at the real cost of things. After all, aren’t we a nation that has prided ourselves at getting the best “bang for our buck”? Over the past century when it comes to public services, we have tended always to take the cheapest option, and not to renew, replace, or upgrade until it was broken. Is that your attitude to your car? But we have overlooked the real cost of the problem. To the point now we get all upset when we are told what it will really cost. Accept reality and do it right this time. If our rates, water charges, parking, or whatever were originally charged at the real cost of installation and maintenance, then a percentage increase on the original realistic cost would not be so confronting. So get over it, and let the council get on with it.

Will Menzies, Waiheke Island.

Reliable banks

Hawke’s Bay council has the unenviable task of replacing blown-out stopbanks. I hope that they are engineered this time. Can I suggest tanalised poles driven into the ground with number 8 fencing wire strained up like a normal fence) then deer fencing attached to this. Then plant out the side away from the river. There will be no blowouts and no damage.

Dave Miller, Matua.

Free riders

AT transport says not enough folk are riding the buses. I caught a bus from Wellesley St on Sunday, March 5 to Meola Rd in Pt Chevalier. I noticed 12 people during the ride get on the bus without paying; some, the driver waved on, and others who wanted to pay for another person on their card were also waved on in that short distance I was on the bus. No wonder revenue is down. This is not the first time I have seen this happen but it was the most blatant. Where else is it occurring? Bring back inspectors and save ratepayers’ money.

Nickie Frye, Pt Chevalier.

Impossible dream

Only 15 per cent of commuters across the entire UK use public transport. Who in New Zealand seriously thinks we can approach anywhere near that percentage, both from a practical standpoint and financially? The idealogues running AT and Waka Kotahi would do well to contemplate the figures available on the British Transport Statistics website.

Peter Webster, Beachlands.

Short and sweet

On childcare

The PM’s spending alone on educational consultants is enough to fund National’s ECC policy. Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

On Ukraine

To decline Ukraine’s request for agriculture machinery to assist their threatened grain production for the paltry sum of $11.35 million because of the lack of some bureaucratic nonsense called a development co-operation programme is an embarrassment to our nation. Donald Newton, Greenhithe.

On transport

No need to worry about too many people to provide superannuation for. Expecting people to walk for miles to catch a bus, or cycle, we’ll all be dropping dead. Perhaps this is the plan. Sue Gallahar, Māngere East.

On climate

The flip-flop of the week award goes to... Transport Minister, Michael Wood. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

On rugby

I would encourage Blues coach Leon McDonald to watch a replay of the Black Ferns World Cup win and see the results of good running rugby. L Mallon, Te Atatū.

On royals

As Charles lukewarmly deals with the family rebels, Harry ‘n Meghan, through just emailing them an invitation, it reminds me of the serial Coronation St which filled tubes for decades with its intrigues and trivialities. Maybe we are seeing a new episode of “Coro-Nation”? Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

The Premium Debate

Auckland Mayor’s cost-cutting triggers job losses

Good. I’m sure that there are plenty of other roles that have nothing to do with the delivery of core infrastructure and essential services that could be cut. Jonathan S.

Twenty-two years before, I paid $300 for Manukau City Council rates which did better services than the Auckland Council which charges me $3600 now in the same house with less services. Wayne Brown has to do something. Patrick H.

I’m with you Patrick. Did you know 30 years ago I used to pay like $4 to go to the movies? Now it’s at least $20. Thanks, Super City. Thanks, Labour. Jackson P.

At last, someone who isn’t afraid to make hard decisions. Always sad to have job losses, but no other option given how unsustainable Auckland council has been run in the past. Frederico G.

I suspect you could probably halve the number of employees at AT. That might help in getting the traffic moving again. Patrick F.

Made redundant - then come back as “consultant” costing twice as much... Mig Z.