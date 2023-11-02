Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Reasons to be grateful, Māori seats, TMO role, and flood damage

NZ Herald
8 mins to read
Nadia Lim and a goat on her farm in Central Otago.

Nadia Lim and a goat on her farm in Central Otago.

Reasons to be grateful

I was delighted to read “9 questions with Nadia Lim” on Tuesday and her answer of “Grateful” to the first question. I think that comment alone is a key

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand