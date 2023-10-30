The Great New Zealand Road Trip: Nine Questions With... Nadia Lim

Nadia Lim on her farm in Central Otago.

What’s the one word to some up your mood right now?

Grateful.

What do you wish people knew about where you live?

Queenstown/Arrowtown is more than just a tourist/bungy jumping town, it’s also a great place to live, especially if you love the outdoors, as there are endless things to do (that also don’t cost anything!)

What are your passions?

Growing, producing and eating good food. And sharing that knowledge and passion with others. I’m lucky I get to live and breathe this every day living on our 1200-acre farm Royalburn Station, where we grow and produce meat, eggs, vegetables, grains, seeds and honey to feed over 20,000 people.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

My dad, Ken, who sadly passed away nine years ago. He migrated to NZ in the early ‘70s from Malaysia as a university student and met my mum here. He grew up very poor, but was lucky to be given opportunity through getting a good education and sheer hard work (he worked three jobs whilst studying to make ends meet!). He instilled the values of hard work, family, never giving up and never forgetting your roots in my siblings and I.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Having purpose, good health, time to spend with family, my children being healthy, happy and achieving their goals, being able to live self-sufficiently and enjoy the simple pleasures. Simplicity is key!

What is your greatest fear?

Dying before I get to see my three beautiful boys grow up and have their own families and achieve what they set out to do.

Invercargill to Queenstown.

What is it that you most dislike?

A glass is half-empty attitude.

What is on your bucket list?

Mongolia and a house cow, amongst other things.

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

Hopefully as beautiful as it is now!