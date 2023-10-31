Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Supie, climate change, NZ First, Covid response, and election result

NZ Herald
8 mins to read
Online grocery start-up Supie has gone into voluntary administration.

Online grocery start-up Supie has gone into voluntary administration.

Markets sure are not super

On the demise of Supie and the power of the supermarket duopoly and their suppliers (NZ Herald, October 31).

When I owned a small but busy restaurant a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand