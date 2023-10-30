Voyager 2023 media awards
Supie collapse: Why the online supermarket didn’t have enough cash to pay its staff

By: and
6 mins to read
Supie completed its second capital raise before going into voluntary administration.

Grocery retailer Supie ended all staff contracts with no notice yesterday morning after the company went into voluntary administration, and will not be paying staff for their last two weeks of work.

An anonymous staff

