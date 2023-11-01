Letters: Ruthless-Empire, Tau Henare, Rugby World Cup, cycle lanes

Ruthless-Empire Ahipene-Wall died at Hutt Hospital just days before his second birthday, after suffering injuries from “blunt force trauma” up to 12 hours earlier. Photo / Ngatanahira Reremoana

Ruthless-Empire let down by agency

Chappie Te Kani, the CEO of Oranga Tamariki, has incorrectly and publicly denied that the murdered child Ruthless-Empire had come to the agency’s attention.

This is just a further example of the sloppy and negligent failures this organisation is notorious for.

Our child protection agency has again failed to perform its key responsibilities.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay

While innocent victims and witnesses are dragged through one historic act made by a madman in the Christchurch Mosque attack, Oranga Tamariki fails to make our own people accountable for the ongoing murderous acts that continue to be committed to our babies.

Annette Nicholls, Mt Eden

Nats set to make us all burn

Very sad to see two stark headlines in the Herald (November 1) about climate change. One warned that on current burning of fossil fuels, the world will be unable to stay below liveable climate warming levels as soon as 2029.

Going beyond keeping warming at 1.5C, the world will risk catastrophic and extreme weather events and irreversible sea rises. In other words, we all must act urgently to cut greenhouse gas emissions - there is literally no time left. Yet the other headline is that New Zealand is set to fall short of even our modest Paris accord climate goals.

With the election of a new National/Act Government we are about to dismantle our existing emissions reductions policies, particularly for dairy farming and new oil exploration. Even the EV rebate incentive is to go. Act is even calling for New Zealand to walk away from the 2015 Paris Agreement to be carbon neutral by 2050.

At the very time New Zealand needs ambitious plans to cut our high greenhouse gas emissions, particularly agricultural methane, we are about to do the opposite for the sake of big business.

I really feel for outgoing Climate Change Minister James Shaw, seeing all his hard work being unravelled. The price for this short-sighted foolishness is going to be enormous.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland

Supie sadness

Our economy, our two main islands, are far too small to beat the competition conundrum. We just can’t divide the cake into enough pieces to make any competition viable.

We are simple people, with simple needs; despite the squeeze on our dollar at the supermarket, we accept that for the ease of doing the weekly shop without fuss. It is very hard to change old habits, and Supie has been the victim of that.

John Ford, Taradale

On Tau Henare

It is sad that Tau Henare is going to vote against certain councillors, regardless of the proposals and arguments they present to be considered.

He is supposedly a member of the IMSB [Independent Māori Statutory Board] to represent Māori interests, and for him to take a negative stand does not bode well for those interests.

If councillors were to take a similar stand, there would quite rightly be a huge outcry. Councillors are there to represent the people and do what they consider to in the best interests of the people of Auckland.

By taking the stand Henare is reported to have taken, he does the people he is supposed to represent a grave disservice and brings into the question of how members are appointed (and not elected) to the IMSB.

Arthur Moore, Pakuranga

I read with much concern your article regarding Tau Henare and his stance that he would not vote for anything the 11 councillors who did not vote for Māori seats put forward or supported.

As a ratepayer, I expect every motion to be considered on its merits and not voted down because Henare did not get his way with Māori seats. This is exactly why we would be better off without Maori seats.

If Henare continues with this tactic, he needs to be removed from the council as he provides no value.

Kevin Matthews, Auckland

On Rugby World Cup

I thought by now we might have moved on from the Rugby World Cup and referee blaming.

But to draw comparisons between a rugby player getting a red card and Soviet prisoners who are more than likely to be found deceased after accidentally falling from a hospital or prison window? Wow. We have really lost the plot.

Jenny Ryder, Mairangi Bay

One agrees to a certain extent with the November 1 editorial, “Don’t blame the ref”.

Firstly, regardless of the outcome, the All Blacks deserve a huge accolade for their play with only 14 men for much of the game. It also has to be said that had they had their kicking boots on, they would have won the game - but that’s rugby.

Where the problem lies is too much IT and the interventions by those faceless officials. Overall, Wayne Barnes did a reasonable job with the heat on him for 80 minutes but the power of the bunker has to be reduced, as their decisions can decide the outcome of a game.

There has to be a better way to eradicate foul or dangerous play without referring it to a judge. The suggestion by Foster to reduce the time off the field for foul play makes sense. Seldom does any team win with 14 men.

The game has two capable referees on the sideline who should provide any assistance to the on-field referee to make a decision. The fact that controversial decisions have to be made by faceless officials immediately engenders doubt. Let’s get back to rugby as a sport, not a trial presided over by a judge with evidence only permitted by the prosecution.

Reg Dempster, Albany

Gaza suffering must stop

I struggle to imagine what it must be like to be a dialysis patient or a patient on a ventilator in Gaza. The fuel runs out and you just wait to die?

I listened to Dr Hammam Alloh, a physician at Al-Shifah Hospital in Gaza. The Democracy Now interviewer, Amy Goodman, asked him if he would consider following Israeli advice and moving south for the safety of himself and his family. He choked up as he asked, “And if I go, who treats my patients?” He added: “You think I went to medical school and for my postgraduate degrees for a total of 14 years so I think only about my life and not my patients?”

In New York, a Jewish Voice for Peace-led demonstration shut down the main terminal of Grand Central station during Friday rush hour. Participants, hundreds of whom were arrested, said the station was a symbol for their free life and they wanted Palestinians to have the same right to live their lives in dignity and peace.

Our Government must join the United Nations Secretary-General in calling for an immediate ceasefire and condemn the illegal and deadly practice of collective punishment in Gaza.

Maire Leadbeater, Mt Albert

Cycle lanes a health hazard

For years, frequent letters to the NZ Herald have criticised Auckland Transport’s monopolistic disregard of Auckland residents with its uncontrolled provision of outrageously expensive speed bumps, together with cycle lanes which abolish parking outside so many retail outlets. The latter denies free access to those facilities for the mobility-challenged, who comprise 12 per cent of the population.

With cycle lanes demanding removal of any parking outside shops and restaurants, the resulting denial of access for many disabled individuals goes directly against the 1945 United Nations Human Rights Act, and Section 21 of the 1993 New Zealand Human Rights Act, which makes disability discrimination unlawful. Further, the Auckland City Consultation Report of June 2014 states people with disabilities must be granted full access to any building within Auckland’s jurisdiction.

There is clear evidence therefore that Auckland Transport, with its arrogant denial of access to buildings for those with mobility problems, breaks international and New Zealand Human Rights legislation, as well as local legal requirements. This totally unacceptable situation demands a formidable legal challenge.

Dr Hylton Le Grice, Remuera

Housing market spruiking

I can’t help but feel a little cynical about the “talking up” of the housing market. The commentators that are quoted are part of the industry, and a real estate company owner is never going to give us the real picture. All I know is friends selling two houses are still waiting for the upturn. As with valuations I see, they are often way off the mark and only an opinion.

Hamish Walsh, Devonport

On Covid deniers’ protest

Your correspondent Emma Mackintosh (Herald, November 1) describes the Parliament protest as “disorganised”. I suggest that the opposite is true - to sustain a protest comprising many disparate groups for nearly a month (and then only closed by police action) suggests remarkably good organisation. Health, administration, food, sanitation and other services (including laundry service) were provided.

As to “the unvaccinated knew their potential to harm a country”. Studies in the UK and elsewhere (The Lancet, July 2022) suggest otherwise. Accepting that the vaccinated will be less sick but can still become infected, they were more likely to be out and about and potentially spreading infection. The unvaccinated, suffering worse symptoms, would be staying at home. Views to the contrary were promulgated to encourage vaccination, undoubtedly a sensible stance to take at the time.

John Billing, New Plymouth

Short & sweet

On Henare

The intemperate outburst from Tau Henare over Auckland Council’s thumbs down to Māori seats on council perhaps explains why many people still have serious reservations about this matter.

Graham Steenson, Whakatane.

On prisoners

I presume any prisoners caught with contraband have a year added to their sentence?

J. Harper, Kohimarama.

On TMO

Wouldn’t it be lovely to turn the clock back and have just the ref control the match with the help of the two touch judges, who have had their power taken away since the advent of the TMO?

Bruce Turner, Cambridge.

On World Cup

One small silver lining from the final is that a bunch of rugby fans now know what the word “mitigating” means.

Huw Dann, Mt Eden.

On supermarkets

Aldi has had two companies registered in New Zealand for over 20 years. Perhaps it is about time they considered activating at least one of them.

Raymond Coventry, Farm Cove.