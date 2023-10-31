Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Wayne Barnes abuse: Don’t blame the referee for Rugby World Cup final defeat

Winston Aldworth
By
3 mins to read
There has been a bit of chatter online about Barnes allegedly apologising to Savea for making the wrong call before a penalty conversion. However it's not the case as a clip and audio show. Video / Sky Sport

EDITORIAL

When the All Blacks arrive home today, they should be greeted as heroes - beaten heroes, but heroes all the same.

In the past 18 months, Ian Foster’s men reinvented themselves, flipping the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport