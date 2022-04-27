The aftermath of a ram-raid on Louis Vuitton and Gucci stores on Queen St on April 11. Photo / Hayden Woodward, File

Round up the usual suspects

Details of the 16 young people who ram-raided the mall in Ormiston (NZ Herald, April 27) are sketchy so far, but let me help fill in the probable details.

It will be reported that all 16 were about to turn their lives around that very morning - but perhaps after they'd done the ram-raid first. The fact they used stolen cars will somehow be the fault of the car owners - perhaps lax security? Or maybe the cars were just parked out on the street, begging to be taken?

The young people themselves will be blameless because they may have had a disadvantaged upbringing and, of course, their parents will bear no responsibility whatsoever, despite the fact their children are out stealing cars in the small hours of the morning.

The shop owners will be told they just need to get, and pay for, more security.

Fault will be found with the police every step of the way.

I was talking to a military person the other day, who expressed surprise that anyone was willing to join the police considering the criticism they come under on a regular basis. And suddenly that, to me, spoke volumes about where our values are as a society.

Fiona Gray, Remuera.

Crime wave

The ram-raids the young teenagers are carrying out are frightening and it won't be long before an innocent person is seriously injured or killed.

The editorial "Stop ram raiders in their tracks" (NZ Herald, April 27) was spot on. Part of the editorial states, "Ram-raiders need to be chased down and dealt with in a way that spreads the word that such crimes are not 'cool' and certainly not worth it".

Now is not the time for the "bleeding hearts" to wring their hands and say they are only young and don't know what they're doing. Of course they do.

Unfortunately, they also know as juveniles they will not have to face the consequences of their actions in an adult court, just as the adults who are behind what is happening know they can get away with using youngsters to do their dirty work.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Value of money

Regarding the case against the Reserve Bank and Finance Minister (NZ Herald, April 27) by Robert MacCulloch.

Money allows a complex society where humans do different jobs instead of all munching in the same field like cows. The transactions make an economy.

So what makes a sound economy? First, proper money backed by real wealth - something people agree has value, like gold, land, and food.

Divorcing money from wealth was bad enough, but why on earth did politicians allow the creation of the new fake money to be in the hands of private banks, whose aim is to maximise profits for shareholders?

Of course, they lend it to the wealthy to make more money, no matter how or the cost to society.

Dennis Horne, Howick.

Serious wealth

The National Opposition is presently wringing its collective hands at the prospect of hard information being collected through Minister David Parker's proposed Bill about the real tax paid by the seriously wealthy.

Given the mass of data on inequity and the upward migration of wealth already available here and globally, it is extraordinary that a party claiming to be our country's naturally- superior economy manager should resist the search for real facts and information, the only valid basis for sound management of anything.

Instead, it demonstrates and tries to project, fears of imagined outcomes that could impact its electoral base and financial support, irrespective of wider issues of social fairness.

This instinct to bury its head in the sand gives us the true answer to the question of National's long-term economic competence.

Peter Black, Newton.

Just inadequate

Regarding the rapist's "lucky break" (NZ Herald, April 27). Another totally inadequate sentence of 12 months home detention and 12 months supervision for sexually violent crimes the judge described as "appalling".

As usual, the perpetrator has name suppression.

Jacinda Ardern campaigned during the last election on "30 per cent less in prison". This would be one area she has excelled in.

Violent crime has rocketed and will continue to do so as there is no custodial punishment. Police are wasting their time apprehending offenders as once they come to trial we know the result - name suppression, no custodial sentencing, summed up with judgemental

whitewash. All this makes victims wonder was it worth it, or did they just waste police time and taxpayers' money.

The same article displays information on "where to get help". There may be some help but please don't expect justice.

The way forward is now up to us. I know how to start. The first is non violent and involves a total withdrawal of any type of service to the criminal.

Ann Shields, Remuera.

Setting boundaries

Left-right ideological arguments about whether to respond to criminal offending with personal support or strict punishment are wearing thin.

Every sensible parent knows that children and adolescents need both loving encouragement and clear boundaries. Even adults need tough love at times.

Of course, it's not easy to apply this in practice. Certainly not for juvenile ram-raiders, gang members, or anti-social state house tenants.

But can't we at least start by agreeing on simple, common-sense principles?

Stephen Bayldon, Mt Roskill.

Defining democracy

One of the definitions of democracy is "The absence of hereditary or arbitrary class distinctions or privileges" (Merriam-Webster).

Willie Jackson's description (NZ Herald, April 25) of co-governance and "contemporary democracy" is not democracy.

Jackson also states that democracy is the tyranny of the majority. He is a member of a government that is an exemplar of this.

Mark Beresford, Ōrākei

Point missed

Hylton Le Grice (NZ Herald, April 27) suggests that because of the closing of the Marsden point refinery that New Zealand is now dependent on imported supplies of oil products. This ignores the fact that actually Marsden Point refinery didn't refine New Zealand-produced crude oil but for the past decades it has relied on importing crude oil stocks to provide us with our refined petrol, aviation fuel, and bitumen.

Closing the refinery, while keeping its storage capacities, has made little difference to our long-standing vulnerability to shipping interruptions for oil products.

If he had added to his piece that the closure was an economic tragedy for workers and businesses in Whangārei, then that would be valid.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

Farce lane

If 80 law-abiding drivers each day are falling into the Newmarket bus lane trap, does that not indicate there is something at fault with the bus lane markings?

My recent objection submitted to Auckland Transport to the unreasonable fine was dismissed out of hand - pay by the due date or go to court. Of course, I will reluctantly pay.

How about a united class action by the thousands of victims of the Auckland Transport scam? I'd be a starter.

Carolyn Campbell, Herne Bay.

Mask vigilantes

Oh no! There are people out there who feel that they are at liberty to interrogate others about their masks and demand the evidence ("Bare-faced cheek", NZ Herald, April 27).

Can they please wear hi-vis vests and carry a clipboard so we can see them coming?

Robert Alderson, Titirangi.

Short & sweet

On service

Anyone who thinks that good old-fashioned customer service is dead, think again. My Herald is delivered to my door daily, thank you. Heather Miller, Rotorua

On kindness

When a train manager explained to a passenger that a scarf was no longer admissible as a mask, a fellow passenger offered a spare mask. How heartwarming to see kindness demonstrated during pandemic times. Janice Lowe, Karaka.

On climate

If climate change is human-induced we will never stop it as it is not human nature to work together on such things. Let's instead prepare for the likely effects. Greg Moir, Kerikeri.

On rapist

Since justice failed and his crime wasn't against society, but individuals, could they privately sue for damages? This way, every paycheck for years to come, will remind him of the damage he has done. Randel Case, Buckland Beach

On taxation

David Parker claims he is unsure of what Labour's new tax principles would be. I can help him out - envy, ideology, and revenge. Steve Dransfield, Karori.

On MIQ

We have all had to navigate the ongoing journey and strive for the best outcome for the majority. Be thankful we live in Aotearoa New Zealand. Liz Schollum, Cambridge.

The Premium Debate

Accountability for MIQ ruling

Accountability - this mob doesn't know the meaning of the word. Mike T.

What was wrong with MIQ: Capacity limits for citizens like nowhere else in the world, other than Australia; the two worst methods to allocate a capacity-constrained resource, random time release and lottery; constant refusal to look at options, even after the world had started vaccinating at speed and results of effectiveness were known; refusal to look at capacity expansion, the "no staff" spin; refusal to look at private-sector options as in the early days they got bad service (for a very poorly written contract); no risk-based allocation/management even after Delta wreaked havoc in the world; overstaffed facilities (once vaccination came), they catered for a large number of possible hospital admissions which actually never eventuated; and then, of course, the wage subsidy design, oh boy! Sudhir M.

The big point for me was that the inhuman hunger games lottery seemed to always find a spot when a tragic case was splashed all over the media. "Whoops, sorry about that. We just found a spare spot for you". Cynical does not even begin to cover it. Tony M.

And, of course, DJs. Warren B.

I am not a big fan of this Government but I do believe they need to appeal the decision to get a second opinion on the issue. Then, if the appeal confirms the court's ruling, the Government should issue an apology. Glenn H.