Health Minister Andrew Little. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Greater minds need broader support

It was good to read that the Herald and NZME are launching a project to explore solutions for improving wellbeing. What was not so good was Andrew Little stating that the Ministry of Health would focus on specialist services for serious mental health problems where there were "major unmet needs".

His claim that much of the Government's investment has gone into early intervention does not ring true when every day we see evidence of people suffering poor mental health without getting the help they need. Further, the He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction in 2018 clearly spelled out what was needed.

We know that mental health is more than the absence of mental disorder but is determined by a range of socioeconomic, biological, environmental, and cultural factors. Unless we tackle the determinants of health such as safe and affordable houses. education, poverty, abuse, and deprivation, transform primary health care, and strengthen the NGO sector, so people can get the affordable skilled help in their local communities that they need, nothing will change. Mental health policies need to be concerned not only with mental disorders but also with the broader issues that promote the mental health of us all.

Glennys Adams, Oneroa.

Normal anxiety

The extensive coverage NZ Herald has given to mental health issues, which I applaud, prompts me to respond.

Patricia Casey, a psychiatry professor at University College Dublin, thinks Prince Harry and Megan Markle are misleading young people with their emphasis on "mental health" issues. Not getting along with - or feeling undermined by - your in-laws , or even suffering the loss of a parent in tragic circumstances, is not a mental health issue, says Casey.

Mental health issues are schizophrenia, bipolar illness and severe depression.

Harry has had therapy but Casey doesn't think he is much of an advertisement for it - or he'd recognise the difference between mental health afflictions and normal distress.

The Sussexes are "a high-functioning couple"; people with mental illness can't function at all.

Describing reactions to difficult or sad life events as a "mental health issue" is detracting from serious mental illness, she says. The focus has shifted too far from real mental illnesses like schizophrenia or clinical depression and towards ordinary negative feelings, which are normal. Covid and, indeed, climate change may make some people anxious and indeed fed up, but they are not a trigger for mental illness.

Allan M Spence, Waiuku.

Deeper water

It seems very strange that the permanent closure of the Marsden Pt Oil Refinery has gone very largely unchallenged, while simultaneously an expansionist China has been granted rights of a deepwater port close by in the Solomon Islands. New Zealand is now totally dependent on imported supplies of refined petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, and also roading bitumen. This is carried by shipping where, with NZ defence forces almost totally non-existent, our economy would be totally destroyed overnight if this shipping was interrupted by any aggression in the Pacific.

Have we closed our eyes as a nation?

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Sacrifices of war

Last week I held a funeral for my father, a World War II veteran. I made a point of having his casket draped in the New Zealand flag in recognition of and gratitude for the fact his wartime service meant I could live in a country whose citizens enjoy fundamental rights like equal suffrage.

Imagine my shock when several days later Willie Jackson (NZ Herald, April 25) starts trying to sell co-governance to us by suggesting "democracy has moved on". Jackson's timing in the lead-up to Anzac Day was as insensitive as his arguments are misleading.

Co-governance is not MMP-era consensus democracy. It flouts voter equality and proportionality and, if extended to the provision of public services, will diminish the electoral accountability of those responsible for spending our taxes.

The New Zealanders of my father's generation did not make the sacrifices they did for Jackson and his caucus colleagues to tell us one-person, one-vote is an outdated concept, or to otherwise erode basic democratic principles to realise their ideological agenda. This Government pursues the path of co-governance at its electoral peril.

James Braund, Remuera.

Limited resource

That Māori health care needs to be addressed is not in question. However, that can only be addressed by applying the resources of health professionals.

Our small country has a limited health budget and much of that budget is already committed to buildings, administration and management. It is folly to consider another layer of bureaucracy by creating a separate Māori Health Authority, which would only weaken both systems.

As Sir Bernard Ashwin - who played a key role in transforming the New Zealand government's approach to economic management in the 1930s and 1940s - famously reminded Walter Nash, "You can only spend the same pound once."

Rob Buckett, Remuera.

Holiday plans

Much has been made of Christopher Luxon's comment suggesting Labour Day be removed as a public holiday.

As I understand it, this was an example only and it could be any public holiday, e.g. Boxing Day, New Year's Day and the day following, or Easter Monday.

New Zealanders love the many long weekends that are created by public holidays. But we must realise there is much more pressure on employers these days. Sick leave has doubled, there is now another public holiday and the living wage has increased. Companies are having to cover these costs with no added productivity.

While some companies are large enough to absorb extra costs, many are not and will simply not survive, which will result in unemployment.

We have to decide what we want - more leave and entitlements or the possibility of job losses. We can't have it both ways.

Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

Bare-faced cheek

You were right to remind readers in your editorial on New Zealand's "Covid cloud" (NZ Herald, April 25) that good-quality masks are a useful daily tool.

As a frequent user of buses, I find that almost all passengers are masked, but sometimes drivers are not.

When I asked a driver why he was not wearing a mask, he claimed he had a medical exemption. And when I asked him what that exemption might be, he refused to say.

Surely bus companies have an obligation to protect their passengers – and maintain patronage levels - and part of that must be to ensure that drivers wear masks. If they refuse to do so, then at the very least they should be required to provide daily negative RATs, and be prepared to demonstrate that while at work.

We need a bit more help from the authorities here – the Government, AT, the bus companies – otherwise bus passengers (among others) are being left exposed to unnecessary risk as we experience new surges of Omicron and any other variants that might come our way.

"Be prepared" was the Scout motto; it should be ours as well.

Peter Davis, Kingsland.

Electric avenues

On the face of it, your correspondent Neville Cameron (NZ Herald, April 25) is correct: Any additional consumers, in this case, the electric ferries, draw power from the thermal power stations. However, there is a bit more to it. The renewables are unreliable in their delivery, hence the need for the thermal stations as a safety net. When electricity demand rises permanently, for example, through the uptake of electric cars and heat pumps, the renewables will be built up accordingly. Nevertheless: until we have cheap, long-term storage for electricity, the thermal stations will be with us.

Also with us will be the rip-off when the high-cost thermal stations determine the price for all electricity, no matter how cheaply most of it was produced. For that, blame every government since 1994.

K.H. Peter Kammler, Warkworth.

Drawn into war

Guy Body (NZ Herald, April 25) has shown us the devastating accuracy which can be conveyed in the power of a cartoon. To call his work a cartoon is belittling of both the image and the format, and I apologise for that.

It is a poignant and provocative statement that encapsulates both the bravery of NZ overseas forces and the futility of the events which sent them to those theatres of war.

The empty rhetoric of international promises made and broken at the end of each listed conflict, are contrasted sharply with the silhouette images of mum, dad and child, holding hands and querying which war might suck in our Government and our troops next time?

Nigel Meek, Raglan.

Putin's objectives

I agree with D. Stewart's letter (NZ Herald, April 23) that the invasion of Crimea by Russia in 2014 was only a precursor to what is happening now in Ukraine.

Russians have now admitted that they are not just after the Donbas region but the whole of industrialised Southern Ukraine where the wealth and ports are.

Major-General Rustam Minnekayer has said the push is towards Transnistria in Moldova, which would mean securing the towns and ports of Mariupol and Odesa on the way west. If Ukraine has no ports, it has no economy that Putin realises.

The Azovstal Steelworks in Mariupol with 3000 people inside are still holding out.

They have been compared to the Spartan 300 of Thermopylae Pass, a battle that took place between Greeks and Persians in 480 BC.

Pauline Alexander, Waiatarua.

Airborne noise

For how long do so many of us have put up with the terrible rasp of squadrons of T6 Harvard and Texan pre-World War II trainers doing fly-bys, displays or circuits flow by so few wannabe WWII fighter pilots?

After the long and quiet Covid-19 lockdown we had terrified horses running through fences when Harvards and Texans shattered the quiet.

It's just the radial-engined, cheap, simple, and reliable T6s that are the problem with their prop tips exceeding the sound barrier at high power.

Wigram, Ōhakea, Wānaka, New Plymouth, Meremere, Ardmore, Takanini, and many other locals I am sure, all cursed by the Harvard rasp.

How about only licensing three or four of the noise beasts and the just for Anzac days and displays?

A. McGregor, Ardmore.

Short & sweet

On visas

What sort of a country accepts parents as immigrants but tells them their children with disabilities are not welcome? I think the myth of our government as kind and inclusive has been truly exposed. James Archibald, Birkenhead.

On history

It seems bizarre that a Labour Government would endorse a history curriculum that appears to write the labour movement out of our history. Has the Labour Party come to regard the traditional working class of Aotearoa as a bunch of rednecks and "deplorables" who never went to university? Kerry Craig, Mt Eden.

On remembrance

In the spirit of Anzac, let us not forget Australian Julian Assange, imprisoned for three years in the UK, pending extradition to the US where he faces three life sentences, for exposing war mongering. Malcolm Evans, Tāmaki.

On deportees

Are the 501s giving denim jeans a bad name? David Jones, Parnell.

On Russia

That "lazy" Z on Russian war machines looks like half a Nazi symbol. Vicky Williamson, Bucklands Beach.

On Steiner

Doug Steiner (NZH, April 26) has a good career waiting 'round the Beehive. He too will never discuss how a suburban section has gone from one year's salary to five years' salary in the last 55 years. Gerry O'Meeghan, Pāpāmoa.

The Premium Debate

How to rebuild travel and tourism

The government knows best. Yeah, right. Peter M.

Well, we can but hope but it's hard to be optimistic and think that our fearless leaders might actually listen, cede control or even engage with the people and industries that are being affected daily. Joseph C.

How often did the PM tells us she made decisions on health based on advice but ignored it on closing MIQ for more than three months when advised to do so? Slow vaccine roll-out because she would not involve private sector health providers and carried on with those more expensive drive-ins where people waited hours. Mary S.

Very good article and well-suggested points. Unfortunately, it will fall on deaf ears. We are in an economic mess with the cost of living and high taxes (direct and indirect). With the crime rates at an all-time high who would want to come here? There is no end in sight for the pain and suffering that NZ is enduring and it's about to get worse. Gary R.

The problem with "trusting the experts" is that everyone is an expert these days. Mig B.

During the last two years there were apparently more than 2000 applications from overseas nurses to emigrate here to help with our Covid response but our Immigration Minister refused them. Residency for doctors and nurses already working here wasn't granted, so many left. The chances of granting visas to thousands of workers in hospitality and tourism sectors in the immediate term is very unlikely. This Government does not listen to the people actually doing the work. Michael E.