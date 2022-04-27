Emergency services attend a fatal crash. Photo/James Allan, File

Road to zero

As a former chief inspector of road policing in the UK, I oversaw a 33 per cent reduction in serious road crashes in a 12-month period by implementing simple, cost-effective measures.

No insurance is a serious offence in the UK. Repeat offending results in a life ban and one's car being crushed. The cost of insurance is based on risk, so young drivers can't afford fast gas-guzzlers. There are ways to identify drivers and cars not insured, and is a good use of police resources to target them.

Drink/driving penalties are also severe, with a lifetime ban and serious prison time on a third offence. Here in NZ, individuals with multiple drink/driving convictions have comparatively minor consequences. One major deterrent in the UK is a conviction for drink/driving means a strong likelihood that you will lose your job if you need to drive for work.

Motorcyclists are a disproportionate number of casualties and fatalities. The UK has a safety initiative called "Bikesafe," where experienced police motorcyclists attend schools, motorcycle clubs and road safety events to promote safer motorcycling. There is huge demand. It encourages riders to seek advanced training and to invest in the correct safety gear.

Peter Brooks, Mairangi Bay.

History recap

There have been two opinion pieces in the Herald lately, one stating the reasons for NZ's economic decline, the other denying that it even happened.

In 1949 when the National Party first won an election, NZ had the third highest standard of living in the world.

This was after a 15-year reign of socialism starting in the great depression. The NZ pound was on a par with the English pound. Four people were registered as unemployed.

The National Party governed almost exclusively for the next 50 years under a "first past the post" electoral system which effectively disenfranchised 60 per cent of the vote. (National 38 years to Labour's 12).

Under this onslaught of capitalism, NZ's standard of living fell dramatically and thousands were unemployed.

Compulsory superannuation had been replaced by universal super. The "trickle-down effect" was in vogue, the theory that if the rich were enabled to get richer everyone below them would benefit (somehow).

From 1935 to 1949, NZ had a truly egalitarian society where everyone seemed to do well. From 1949 to 1999, NZ became an elitist society where some people did reasonably well, some people fell by the wayside (100,000 kids living in poverty, beggars on the streets) but a chosen few did extremely well

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.

Moving on?

Australia has paid a very heavy price for their current easing of Covid-19 restrictions, about which your correspondent A. Thompson of Ōrewa is so enthusiastic.

In the past 28 days, they have had 1,393,130 new Covid cases (the sixth-worst in the world) and 1109 deaths.

The sick and the friends and relatives of the dead in Australia may not share Thompson's enthusiasm.

M J O'Sullivan, Parnell.

Safeguarded again

Remember how our ICU was going to be overwhelmed by Covid patients?

Health Minister Andrew Little said we had surge capacity up to 550 beds. Some clinicians disputed this and said 330 beds maximum.

Well, the total did not exceed 40 at the peak and yesterday there were 16 in ICU, showing a steady decline.

Looks like the Government got the Covid community protection strategy right again.

Roger Laybourn, Hamilton.

Driving concerns

Simon Wilson's "Problem with EVs" has problems in a few key areas.

The reason people in Europe and the UK with EVs drive further is mostly because they're the high-mileage drivers for whom switching to EVs made the most economical sense due to the lower operating costs of EVs. And the more battery technology increases the more this beneficial trend will continue.

Secondly, EVs do not need cobalt. Model 3 Teslas currently sold in NZ use cobalt-free lithium-iron-phosphate batteries. Our 2013 Nissan Leaf also has a cobalt-free battery, as do a large number of current Chinese manufacturers.

Thirdly, NZ's coal burn is about to drop significantly as our gas extraction companies have now overcome most of their recent technical problems and gas supply is about to increase significantly.

However, in the big picture, we can't think that swapping one fossil-burner for one EV will save the planet, noting the embodied resources to manufacture all types of cars. In our cities, we need fewer cars driving fewer kilometres. And we need fewer private cars stored on major public arterial roads so that we can ramp up the quality of public transport and cycling facilities.

Russell Baillie, Mt Eden.

Trade talks

Why does it take people like Trevor Mallard and Judith Collins to lead a delegation of MPs to Europe (NZ Herald, April 27) to help smooth a trade deal?

Mallard, after all of his mishandling of the parliamentary protestors, would be the last person I'd send.

Let's be honest and call it for what it is which is a taxpayer-funded junket. Nothing else.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Fair dinkum?

Your correspondent Marie Kaire (NZ Herald, April 25) asks why Kiwis in Australia don't apply for Australian citizenship to overcome the threat of ever being deported. Clearly, she has never had to face the grindingly slow Australian bureaucracy.

I suggest she visit the Australian Home Affairs website and check it out. In essence a Kiwi must have earned a regular A$60k+ income, or have employed a certain number of people in your personal business, over the previous four years otherwise you have no meaningful "privileges" to access Australian citizenship.

The great bulk of women and younger people do not earn that sort of money. That places women in a very vulnerable situation if their domestic arrangements collapse around them. Recently an immigration lawyer in Melbourne told my daughter that "tens of thousands" of NZ women and children in Australia are caught in limbo because of this.

Riley Bell, Silverdale.

Axe to grind

I have just witnessed on TV the Meridian advertisement of a woman grabbing an axe from a man about to cut down a tree and throwing the axe into a garden where a woman is gardening.

Could someone please advise how this dreadful advertisement has anything to do with electricity?

Sharon Marks, Te Aroha.

Resettlement land

The travels, bravery, and actions of the Tongans who served in the Maori Battalion (NZ Herald, April 25) made for fascinating reading.

It is a shame that the story ends with the fundamental misunderstanding that "white New Zealanders were gifted land for their service" in World War II.

A reading of the NZ Rehabilitation Act shows a ballot of lands was made available and could be applied for by all returning WWII forces serving for New Zealand.

If a soldier was successful in the ballot, there was an opportunity that undeveloped land could be purchased, most often with the need of loans. The land was not free.

Much of the land was difficult to farm. Rewi Alley and his companion struggled in vain for three years with his land at Whanganui before walking away from it.

The facts and conditions of this Act should be recorded correctly, not as a gift but as a resettlement opportunity for New Zealand's returning soldiers.

Margaret Thorpe, Gisborne.

Home work

Recently the Herald published articles regarding working from home and how it affected the workers and how the employers perceived it. I acknowledge it must be very difficult for some, whether working from home or in an office.

I was disappointed not to read one as to how it affected customers/ clients.

I regret to say I have never experienced so much inefficiency, frustration and anxiety, particularly with administration staff. Obviously not all, but by far too many.

It also seems that phone systems when working from home do not always give satisfactory volume.

Ngaire Rule, Hobsonville.

Loving memories

If readers ever doubted that there is love in the land, they should read the Family Notices.

I started during lockdown. The eulogies normally given at funerals made delightful reading, with so many expressions of love and affection.

I include Anniversaries and In Memorial. This has become part of what I choose to read in my daily reading of The Herald. Some notices thank God for his love.

Yes, love does abound.

Lynne Scott, Glendowie.

Short & sweet

On raids

What is this Government doing to address the huge increase in burglaries and ram-raids?Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

A couple of concrete bollards at mall and shop entrances will stop ram raids in their tracks. Bruce Tubb Devonport.

On tax

Can anyone in the major political parties explain why it would be bad to make the first $15,000 of earnings free of income tax? Chris Elias, Mission Bay.

On motorcycles

Look again, look again, look again and, yes, look again. Motorcyclists with their hi-vis vests on. Pam Grant, Ōrewa.

On road

Until the Labour Party can explain how to turn something infinite into zero, its zero road toll by 2050 is nothing more than a sound bite to drive their agenda to make driving in New Zealand as difficult and painful as possible to push their myopic anti-car ideology. Kent Millar, Blockhouse Bay.

On supermarkets

Nishi Fahmy (NZH, April 26) asks why the Government doesn't start a supermarket. The simple answer is they have no business sense as demonstrated time and time again. A J Petersen, Kawerau.

On Twitter

Elon Musk is being pilloried for buying Twitter in order to turn it into a free speech platform. Am I missing something here? I thought free speech was a cornerstone of democracy. Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

The Premium Debate

Inflation hits rental tenants

The Green Party can't understand why landlords would increase rents when they have had such a big capital gain. They want to introduce a rent freeze, a capital gains tax, and a wealth tax. If you want that lunatic economic thinking to be part of how the country is run post-2023, then vote Labour, Greens or Maori Party. We get the government we deserve. Grant H.

If rents aren't another 10 per cent higher this time next year, I'll be amazed. No way anyone with a mortgage of any size can cover all the additional costs the Government has imposed without doing so. Raising rents to cover such costs is not greed, just 101 finance/economics. Rebecca R.

I don't believe inflation has hit rents yet as they can only be put up once a year. Maybe, just maybe, it's the Government's healthy home policy for private landlords which the Government still hasn't completed on its own rentals. Tax deductibility of the interest was always going to push rents up and everyone knew this. I can't wait for the Government to blame private landlords and make them the villains yet again. Deanne S.

Price-gouging could also be a factor, given the shortage of rentals means charging higher rents is easier. Inflation is used as an excuse to put prices up - it's going to be interesting to see what some companies' profits are this year. I would have thought that the cost of a heat pump is a particularly minor cost item and accordingly hard to justify rent increases. Moaning from landlords and their supporters has to be judged against the extremely high capital gains the vast majority make. Brian H.

Just imagine what will happen to the rental price when the country is fully open and the international students and tourists flock back. Peilin Y.

I have had to put rents up. Most of the cost pressure for us is from huge rates increases, followed by healthy homes compliance costs (had to pull out perfectly good aircon units and replace them with monster units which are power-hungry and bad for the tenants as well as the electricity generation network), finally the removal of interest deductibility. Emily S.