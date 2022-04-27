Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Zero road toll, economic history, living with Covid, and a trade delegation

10 minutes to read
Emergency services attend a fatal crash. Photo/James Allan, File

Emergency services attend a fatal crash. Photo/James Allan, File

NZ Herald

Road to zero
As a former chief inspector of road policing in the UK, I oversaw a 33 per cent reduction in serious road crashes in a 12-month period by implementing simple, cost-effective measures.
No insurance is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.