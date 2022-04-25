Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson in his Beehive office. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Translating viewpoints into votes

Having watched the interview between minister Willie Jackson and Jack Tame on Q&A on Sunday, I believe Jackson is not representing the co-governance debate vs democracy correctly. The bill Tamati Coffey is sponsoring, the Three Waters government proposal, and the veto powers proposed for the Māori Health authority are all about stacking votes in favour of a particular group and nothing to do with representation or partnership at all. In all three cases various parties are able to have representatives around the table, however at some point a view will need to be decided upon, in other words, voted upon. At that point it is the majority vote that wins. MMP provides for many points of view to be heard, however in Parliament the Government has the majority of votes and its view will prevail. Elections decide the number of representatives of a particular persuasion. MMP provides for more than just two points of view to be heard, however only one viewpoint will become law. If Jackson is genuine in his desire for minorities to have greater say, perhaps the 'no's should win the debates in Parliament and not the 'aye's. National and Act supporters would be delighted, and even the Greens and the Māori Party may see their views pass into law.

John Riddell, Massey.

Referendum time?

Willie Jackson is quite right to point out that MMP gives minor parties more of a voice and provides greater inclusivity. What he doesn't mention is that MMP was brought in because it got a majority vote in a referendum. When do we get our referendum on co-governance, Willie?

Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

Moving on

My husband and I have just spent three weeks in Australia. It seemed like another planet! The country has moved on from Covid as the centrepiece of its existence and like most of the rest of the world, Australia is "living" again. Forget "new normal". "Normal" as we knew it is happening again as people get on with their daily lives with minimal restrictions and barely any reference from government or media to the C-word. We were in Sydney and nearby areas and everywhere we went we saw streets, shops, cafes and beaches crowded, buzzing and full of happy, optimistic people, liberated by their now unthreatened and unrestricted lives. The sky and airport are busy too with large numbers of international airlines flying in and out from around the world. Sydney international airport was packed with people and planes arriving and leaving – a stark comparison to the ghost town we experienced at Auckland International Airport. The Australian Government (whether you like their politics or not) and the Australian media have to be applauded for the part they have played in the rapid transition away from a Covid-dominated life. There is barely a mention of Covid in any media; little or no mention of cases, hospitalisations, deaths or variants; wearing of masks is virtually abolished; there are no daily or weekly government Covid updates to remind the citizens they are living under the control of a traffic light system the government can flick and change as they determine and impact the way its citizens manage their own lives. There are no unrelenting and unasked for "expert" opinions from virologists, epidemiologists and modellers. Australia is indeed a lucky country. It has life very close to what we once knew in New Zealand but that still seems light years away from where we are now or appear to be going in the near future.

A Thomson, Orewa.

Restricted hours

It is understandable why cafes and restaurants have restricted their hours because of Covid but how do they monitor the demand they might have had? Whilst away in the Bay of Plenty over Easter one saw examples of cafes deciding no one drank tea or coffee in the afternoon and restaurants closing their doors on Mondays and Tuesdays. It is not an easy conundrum to solve but it was observed that small takeaways were doing a roaring trade. Somehow businesses have to recover lost ground but customers will only do what you want when you give them what they want.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Looking out

What an uninformed, emotive and baseless letter penned by Jock MacVicar about motorcyclists (NZ Herald, April 25). If MacVicar got off his vitriolic keyboard and did some quick research, he'd be astonished to discover the reason for the current "look again, look again" safety programme. I've been riding and racing motorcycles for 58 years and therefore have an intimate knowledge of the vagaries and stupidity of motorists, many of whom simply fail to see bikes on the road. For example, I assisted at an accident in Auckland where a young car driver failed to give way and hit a couple at an intersection. I clearly remember the driver exclaiming several times "I just didn't see them". I wondered why as I switched the ignition and headlight off on the bike which was literally under the car. So instead of bursting into print Mr MacVicar, may I suggest you examine some statistics about how many times vehicle drivers are at fault for hitting motorcyclists. It has nothing to do with your claim about bikes zooming in and out of traffic and speeding. It's all about looking.

Murray Brown, Hamilton.

Motorists the problem

I take issue with Jock MacVicar's comments re motorcyclists. Being a car driver and a motorcyclist I am aware of the problems from both angles. Not all bikers break the speed limit zooming in and out of traffic so the "look again, look again" principle is a sound one. When riding a bike you are constantly aware of passing car drivers using a mobile phone or chatting and often totally unaware of the motorcyclist on their left. Some pull in front leaving minimal space necessitating the need to brake. Unfortunately, motorists are the problem. When driving in a car I fully advocate the "look again" principle — not just on the lookout for bikers but for everyone.

Mike McFarlane, Sunnyhills.

Power in Musk

We see Vladimir Putin ruling Russia's 145 million people with an iron fist and damaging the lives of 45 million others in neighbouring Ukraine . And we see President Biden ruling over his Divided States of America, holding 328 million people, half of which still see the child/man Donald Trump as their messiah. And we see Xi ruling ruthlessly over his 1.4 billion people. But there is one self-made businessman, globally disrupting the financial and political order through electric power, storage and engineering, artificial intelligence, mobility solutions for cities, global internet, outer space and now with Twitter, sharing information to many billions of people. Elon Musk, wealthiest human on Earth, has many tentacles out probing and controlling many aspects of daily living — and no doubt to those who pose threats. He may be the most powerful human currently alive and fortunately, with a wicked sense of humour, a disarming transparency and verbal brevity.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Anzac Day cartoon

Guy Body's Anzac Day cartoon (NZ Herald, April 25) gives much food for thought. Firstly, the next name on his memorial column must surely be "Ukraine", because of its scale of devastation, and the major power (Russia) involved in creating that devastation. Secondly, in spite of all our "Remembering the Fallen", and the "Lest we Forgets", wars continue, and their sacrifices do indeed seem to have been in vain. And we don't seem to want to stop war either. After World War I, the League of Nations was formed to bring lasting peace to the world. It failed miserably, and resulted in World War II. Now the United Nations is failing also. So... World War III? It'll be nuclear — and possibly, the war to end all wars — because there'll be nothing left after that. Unless God finally hears our prayers, and stops it. But I'm not holding my breath.

Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.

Reducing emissions

In a rational world our government would be looking at all the available options for reducing emissions of carbon dioxide and putting taxpayers' money into whichever technology that had the lowest price per tonne of CO2 saved. New Zealand carbon credits can be purchased for about $70/tonne so spending more than that to reduce CO2 emissions is a waste of money. I will be very surprised if electric ferries would even get on a shortlist. They are hugely expensive — about $15 million each and need to be re-charged several times a day. So they will carry less passengers per day than a diesel ferry. Now, more than ever, the Government needs to make sure that everything that it does gives the best "bang for the buck".

Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier.

Short & sweet

On Luxon

So Luxon does not need another $18,000. Can he please explain why anyone making over $180,000 needs another $18,000? Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Perhaps Luxon could donate this excess to a deserving charity to help the less fortunate find a little comfort in life. He could also offer rent-free accommodation for the homeless in four or five of his extra houses. Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

On co-governance

David Seymour's arguments on co-governance seem pretty much what he is accusing the Government of — incoherent rhetoric with no facts. Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

On Māori Health

How will creating a separate Māori Health Authority benefit all taxpayers? Particularly when our current health budgets are severely strained. Where did the public have a voice on this major change of direction? John Harwood, Hobsonville.

On supermarkets

Why can't the Government start a supermarket? Many jobs will be created and opportunities to come off the benefit. Profits will remain in the country. Nishi Fahmy, Avondale.

On Carrington

Why won't the K1 500 showdown between Aimee Fisher and Lisa Carrington be televised? Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

The Premium Debate

Beating the banks at their own game

How do you beat the banks when they're the ones who make the rules and change them as and when required? Geoff B.

If you were lending money to someone, wouldn't you want to make some rules? Michael H.

Beat the Australian banks at their own game? They make the rules, along with increased record profits at each six-month reporting period. One rule could save us and that would be that offshore-based banks operating in NZ have to offer the same rates and benefits they provide in their home countries. Dave S.

Switch to a New Zealand-owned bank. We did years ago and the rates have been better or the same as the Aussie banks. The service has been good too. I don't know why more people don't make the switch. Chris P.

A law brought in to stop predatory loans and payday lenders from abusing their customers. Was that the intention with this law, or the excuse? Ray S.

As in any game ,you seldom beat the bank. If you want to be a winner own the bank, or be like Sir John Key and work for the bank. Roy H.

What happened to the Kiwi bank that was hailed to give New Zealand a better deal? Pim V.

The jury's out. What would the case be if they weren't in the market? Brian H.