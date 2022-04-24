Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Cooking the Books: Mortgage wars - how to beat the banks at their own game

2 minutes to read
Aucklanders now typically need raise $41,000 more for their home loan deposit than a year ago. Photo / Doug Sherring

Frances Cook
By
Frances Cook

Podcast production manager

Each week the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's mortgage wars and how to beat the banks at their own game. Hosted by Frances Cook.

We're back! Welcome

Cooking the Books is a NZ Herald and BusinessDesk podcast.

