Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Pythagoras no help for kids today

7 minutes to read

Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

It is not easy to respond to the kind of simplistic assertions made by the NZ Initiative in the guise of expert opinion (Herald, October 7).

I am 80 years of age, 58 of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.