Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Education, poverty, harbour bridge and a four-year term

8 minutes to read

New Zealand Initiative researcher Briar Lipson says child-led teaching is responsible for our declining educational performance. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Nauseating liberalism

Your front page article (NZ Herald, October 7) was a good reminder of how deluded "child-led" teaching is. Briar Lipson's research and reasoning is realistic and sensible. Also P. J. Edmondson's letter and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.