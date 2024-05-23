Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Public paying for mental health failures; painful wake-up call for airplane passengers

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Stats NZ staff working at its central Auckland office have reported increasing levels of threatening and abusive behaviour in the surrounding area. Photo / Michael Craig

Stats NZ staff working at its central Auckland office have reported increasing levels of threatening and abusive behaviour in the surrounding area. Photo / Michael Craig

Public paying for mental health failures

My husband works at a government agency in Waverley St, Auckland, where he, along with his colleagues, feels unsafe when going to work

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand