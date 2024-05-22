A British man died and several passengers were left injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London dropped suddenly.

The family of a New Zealand man who needed 31 stitches after flying from his seat when a Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence has described the 30 seconds of violent shaking and sudden drop.

He was one of two Kiwis hospitalised after the ordeal on Flight SQ321. There were 23 New Zealanders onboard, the airline said.

Singapore Airlines confirmed that a British man had died and its chief executive extended his condolences to the man’s family. The airline said there were “multiple” injuries on the flight.

The family of the New Zealand man who was hospitalised told 1News about how he had described the turbulence and the moment he was thrown from his seat. He said the turbulence was “violent shaking for 30 seconds and then a massive drop”, 1News said.

“It was terrifying,” the man’s wife, who was travelling with him, said.

Photographs of the man’s injuries showed the back of his ear had been sliced apart and bruising on his face, 1News said.

Another photograph showed where the man had slammed into and left a dent. It was blood-stained.

The man has been discharged from hospital, 1News said. He got 31 stitches and an X-ray showed his neck had been strained. He and his wife were still in Bangkok, 1News said.

Aftermath of Singapore Airlines flight 321 from London to Singapore which had to divert to Bangkok due to severe turbulence. One death passenger and several injured. Blood everywhere, destroyed cabin. #singaporeairlines #sq321 pic.twitter.com/C2FgrVt9yv — Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) May 21, 2024

The Singapore Airlines Boeing 777, which departed from London’s Heathrow Airport for Singapore with 211 passengers and 18 crew members aboard, was diverted and landed in stormy weather in Bangkok.

An earlier statement from the airline posted on social media listed the nationalities of those on board as follows: 56 from Australia, 23 from New Zealand, two from Canada, one from Germany, three from India, two from Indonesia, one from Iceland, four from Ireland, one from Israel, 16 from Malaysia, two from Myanmar, five from the Philippines, 41 from Singapore, one from South Korea, two from Spain, 47 from the United Kingdom and four from the United States.

A later statement from the airline said 131 passengers had been flown to Singapore on a relief flight, while another 79 passengers and six crew remembers remained in Bangkok.

Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong said: “On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased passenger”.

“We also deeply apologise for the trauma experienced by all passengers and crew members on this flight. We are providing all possible assistance and support to them, along with their families and loved ones, during this difficult time. The wellbeing of our passengers and staff is our utmost priority.”

British passenger Andrew Davies told Sky News the seatbelt sign was illuminated but crew members didn’t have time to take their seats.

“Every single cabin crew person I saw was injured in some way or another, maybe with a gash on their head,” Davies said. “One had a bad back, who was in obvious pain.”

Dzafran Azmir, a 28-year-old student on the flight, told ABC News: “Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins overhead and dented it. They hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it.”

Kittipong Kittikachorn, general manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport, said seven passengers were severely injured, and 23 passengers and nine crew members had moderate injuries.

Sixteen people with less serious injuries received hospital treatment and 14 were treated at the airport. He said the British man appeared to have had a heart attack but medical authorities would need to confirm that.

Geoffrey Ralph Kitchen, 73, was named as the British man who died. He was believed to have suffered a heart attack. According to the UK’s Daily Telegraph, Kitchen was travelling with his wife of more than 50 years, Linda. She was in hospital.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said they are aware of reports New Zealanders were involved in the Singapore Airlines incident.

“We are seeking further information but have not received any requests for consular assistance.”

Tracking data captured by FlightRadar24 and analysed by the Associated Press show the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 cruising at an altitude of 37,000ft.

At one point, the Boeing 777-300ER suddenly and sharply descended to 31,000ft over about three minutes, according to the data. The aircraft then stayed at 31,000ft for under 10 minutes before diverting and landing in Bangkok less than a half-hour later.