These thieves' attempt at a ram raid failed due to bollards installed at an East Auckland business. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Letter of the week

What a horrible society it has become in the Western world. So many entitled selfish people, often using the racism card to get their own way or views across. We are a multi-cultural country with a wide-ranging array of cultures. I’m noticing that everything is being blamed on today’s Government - poverty, high interest rates, price of food, price of petrol etc. New Zealanders need to get their heads out of the sand and look around the world, actually reading about what is actually happening out there. The world is in crisis, not just New Zealand and no change of government is miraculously going to change that overnight, no matter what the Opposition parties say in front of the media. It’s just hype to get themselves elected. How we’re going to solve the ram-raiders, none of us can predict. Again it can’t be solved by a change in government. Tougher penalties, more police on the ground, bigger and better facilities to house these criminals, more courtrooms and judges and a consistent across-the-board system of sentencing, well good luck with that one - as it would take millions to even start to fix the problem. Christine Frayling, Tauranga

Start in life

The experiences during the first few years of our life have a huge effect on our view of the world and our place in it. Our parents or guardians are our initial mentors and their behaviour and attitude to us and society have a profound effect on our behaviour and attitude to society. Juvenile criminals need to face the law, but alongside them should be their parents and/or guardians, who must bear responsibility for their child/ward. The child’s mentors must be made to face up to their responsibilities, rather than just cries and handwringing from the public gallery. Hopefully in time that will breed a generation which cares for others and not just themselves. Tony Sullivan, St Heliers.

Health funding

I assume people intending to vote Act or National have private health insurance. The systematic underfunding of our current system is set to get worse if they get into power. The same applies to public education and many other basic social goods. These will be the consequences of their plans for tax cuts. We are already seeing a gradual return to user pays, where those without wealth will miss out even more than they do at the moment. People who vote for low taxes appear to be happy to live in a cruel and increasingly unequal country, as long as their personal comfort is unaffected. How depressing. If we want a decent and harmonious society, we must prioritise a well-resourced public sector. The infinite greed of the wealthy seems set to continue unabated when even Labour has shied away from challenging this. The courage of the Greens, who make a clear case for tax reform, is to be admired, and they deserve to be supported by caring voters. V M Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Tax cuts

It’s been said countless times but it has to be emphasised that there is no such thing as a free lunch and we should remember that when the carrot of tax cuts is waved in front of us. Tax cuts reduce government revenue and create a budget deficit or increase public debt. When the last National Government introduced tax cuts, they funded this by reducing spend on infrastructure, cutting input into KiwiSaver and raising GST to 15 per cent. In other words, they gave it to you in one hand and took it away with the other. More money means more spending and that fuels inflation. Climate change has produced catastrophic infrastructure failure. Estimated cost of the flooding throughout the country this year is greater than $10 billion, so how will tax cuts solve that financial issue? Want is like sea water: the more we drink, the thirstier we become. On the other hand we now have Labour dumping tax review findings that highlighted what we all know is right, and that is a capital gains tax. All MPs with their money invested in houses will draw in a deep breath of relief. It would seem only the Greens are prepared to stand up for their beliefs despite losing some votes because of it. Reg Dempster, Albany.

Reform needed

I was very impressed by the opinion piece by Emma Priest, “Why getting tough on crime doesn’t work” (NZ Herald July 12). As a barrister, Priest is a person who knows what she is talking about. She sees that increasing the punishment of people who have only known harm, pain and deprivation will only further damage them; we instead should be looking at rehabilitation and redemption. Poverty does not make one a criminal, but the hopelessness, particularly in the young, can lead in this direction, with drugs and alcohol leading the way. We are a comparatively rich country; we should not have poverty. Our problem is with the distribution of wealth. The Green Party has come up with a tax policy that could fix this. We need the Labour Party to follow suit. If they can come up with a similar policy, or simply adopt that of the Greens, they will be assured of victory in the upcoming elections. Most of us ordinary Kiwis are not happy with the current disparity in wealth, we would like to see a fairer system in place. Linda McGrogan, Taupō.

Discipline camps

Emma Priest reports that the drivers of youth crime are poverty, deprivation and abuse. Well, we know all that. She does not say in real, practical, hands-on terms just how these young people can be turned around. I can offer a small part-solution: military-style discipline camps. I can hear the cry - oh, not boot camps, they don’t work! But they can and do, as I have observed with my own eyes. I experienced years at a strict boarding school, followed by three months’ compulsory military training. The highly-disciplined school regularly turned out responsible, productive young men. The military took all youths (except the ill), some of whom were unbelievably loutish and destructive, and usually produced disciplined young men, having pride and purpose. At the finish of training we were all offered the opportunity of joining the permanent army. And guess what - at the head of the queue often were the reformed louts. I shall never forgive Chris Hipkins for wantonly destroying charter schools and the opportunities the pupils may have enjoyed. Derek Smith, Newmarket.

Regional train

A recent report commissioned by the Waikato Chamber of Commerce on the Te Huia passenger rail initiative said it is not achieving any of the financial or environmental goals it was intended to. The study found that per person, the trip from Hamilton to Auckland cost $48 by car compared to $294 on Te Huia. The time taken by car was 91 minutes; Te Huia was 145 minutes. Assuming one person per vehicle, carbon emissions were 19.9 kg per person. On Te Huia, it was 31.6kg per person. It is clear that this regional passenger train is ineffective, very costly and has much higher CO2 emissions per person than a car doing the same trip. Why then do we have the chair of the Public Transport Users' Association, Niall Robertson (Letters, July 12), supporting Labour's dream of rolling out passenger trains across the country? Brian McLachlan, Whangārei.





A quick word

It is becoming increasingly clear that there are two separate systems in New Zealand, criminal law and sentencing. The list of those who can commit crimes with impunity here is growing: senior civil servants, sportsmen, certain classes of employees, charitable donors, or anyone it seems whose career would be adversely affected by a conviction. Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

The beautiful photo of the fur seal in the Portland Road Reserve (NZ Herald, July 13) epitomises the meaning of serenity: ”the state of being calm, peaceful and untroubled”. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Hipkins announced another $4 million is being donated to Ukraine. That’s pathetic - might as well donate them a box of hankies. Rex Beer, Whangaparāoa.

My Mum had a Melbourne job waiting for her in 1938. She returned in 1940. New Zealand had a top economy back then. Gerry O’Meeghan, Pāpāmoa.

Honestly, what is the point of a Labour Party that rules out a wealth and capital gains tax in times such as these? Allison Kelly, Mt Eden.

Largest net migration loss to Australia in a decade. Grant Roberston continues to say we are doing better than a lot of other countries. Appears more people don’t believe his spin and are sadly voting with their feet. Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.

Are reviews on every possible topic really necessary or just a subtle way of keeping some academics and economists employed and in front of the camera for self-serving advertising? Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Is it any coincidence that the motorbike Chris Hipkins is portrayed riding in Thursday’s cartoon is a Harley “Knucklehead”? Rob Harris, Dannevirke.

Regarding jury service (NZ Herald, July 12) I have served on many juries and loved the experience. The remuneration is appalling for those who rely on their regular income. We once had a fellow who objected to being chosen; in the pre-selection room he said the defendant was guilty, no matter what. He was very quickly excused by the registrar. Lloyd Murcott, Whangamatā.

Government revenues have collapsed while expenditures continue to soar. If we reject a tax on banking super profits and a wealth capital gains tax, something has to give. This will translate into increases in the base rates of income and GST. We can’t have it both ways and any government elected in October will face this harsh reality. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On my regular exercises, I regularly see dogs of all sizes being walked unleashed. This is illegal as the law requires dogs to be “in control and leashed” in all places unless advised. Roger Parsons, Pakuranga.

The Labour leader has announced that under his watch he will not support a capital gains or wealth tax. Didn’t they promise to not introduce any new taxes in 2020? And they broke that commitment. Why should we believe them now? Mike Baker, Tauranga.

I have just been to Dominion Road for the first time in years and I was stunned to think that anyone would think it was feasible to put a light rail system on such a narrow road. Town planners in early Auckland made a big mistake in not making our main thoroughfares wider to allow for the future. Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.