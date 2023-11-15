Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: No sense of urgency in forming government, MMP decried, Pharmac funding and Supie’s demise

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
A reader finds it unacceptable that the three party leaders have not been able to form a government four weeks after the election.

A reader finds it unacceptable that the three party leaders have not been able to form a government four weeks after the election.

It was obvious after polling on election night that the incoming government’s numbers would require an accommodation with NZ First. Special-vote counting confirmed this.

It is totally unacceptable that more than four weeks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand