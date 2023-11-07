Supie founder and director Sarah Balle.

The identities of hundreds of businesses to which online supermarket Supie owes money have been revealed.

Apart from many of New Zealand’s biggest companies, Supie also has more than 4000 customers listed as creditors.

A new PwC administrators’ document identifies 348 trade creditors, including several big energy, supermarket, food and media companies.

Supie has 4357 customer creditors. They include NZ Post, Foodstuffs and Woolworths, Z Energy, New Zealand King Salmon, Allpress Espresso, Trade Aid Importers, NZME, Facebook New Zealand, the New Zealand Sugar Company, Kellogg’s and Coca-Cola Amatil.

Other creditors include Warehouse Stationery, Heinz Wattie’s and Fonterra.

Supie founder and director Sarah Balle (centre) with some of her staff members. Photo / The Spinoff

Administrators Richard Nacey and Stephen White, of PwC, said it was possible, given the huge number of creditors, that more people with relationships to Supie and related companies could be identified.

“However, the administrators are confident that any material relationships have been disclosed.”

Supie and related companies Workerly and Bevie all went into voluntary administration at the start of last week.

Staff members have told the Herald all company assets are registered under Supie and staff were paid by Workerly.

They said Bevie was the company that included Supie’s liquor licence.

Bevie had about 16 trade creditors. Workerly had about six trade creditors and 118 employees.

Workerly had 11 ex-employees with a preferential claim remaining.

“We have undertaken a search of our client database billing system to determine relationships with the companies, their officers, creditors and shareholders,” the administrators said.

All the employees are creditors of Workerly and are owed wages and holiday pay.

PwC said last Wednesday that staff would get their final wages after an “anonymous and substantial” cash contribution was made.

Supie founder and director Sarah Balle previously told BusinessDesk the start-up would “absolutely” hit 100,000 members next year and hoped to be able to cover the whole country “very soon”.

PwC reiterated that Supie approached it more than six months ago to explain that it was having serious financial problems.

“They had exhausted funding options and were looking to start an insolvency process.”

A major investor offered a lifeline but it did not eventuate.

On October 27, Supie approached PwC again to discuss a potential voluntary administration process.

Supie’s Facebook page was still offline today.

Balle has suggested Supie was facing pushback from multiple suppliers demanding it increase its retail pricing.