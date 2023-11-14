Luxon and Seymour touch back down in Auckland after Peters’ no-show in Wellington

NZ police data shows the 501 policy halved Australia’s deportations, State Highway 25A will reopen to traffic in time for Christmas, David Cameron has been appointed as Foreign Secretary in a cabinet reshuffle and urgent measures to address the decreasing supply of rental properties. Video / AP / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency / NZHerald

Act Party leader David Seymour and National Party leader Christopher Luxon were questioned on coalition talks following their late-night journey to Auckland on Tuesday.

It is understood that a meeting with all three parties is set for this morning.

Luxon disembarked first, saying he was “going home” to Newshub reporters as he made his way through the airport.

He continued, saying that he had enjoyed a “great day” and a “great series of engagements with both parties”.

He stated, “We’ve made great progress, we’ve got a bit more to do,” but he did not discuss coalition plans.

Seymour was seen at the airport a little while later, having disembarked from the same flight. He informed the reporters that he had “great meetings” with National and that there were no “formal agreements” to visit Peters today.

“Hey, what can you do? Not everyone showed up,” Seymour told Newshub.

He claimed that he would “very likely” meet with NZ First leader Winston Peters on Wednesday and that we would just have to “wait and see”.

Seymour had said in the morning that while there was no scheduled leaders’ meeting, it could well happen. He was also expecting to be in Wellington for the long haul: until the deals were inked.

Luxon had spoken to Peters several times by telephone during the day. Luxon had also met with Seymour in Wellington.

Despite the planned three-leader summit, the parties are warning it does not necessarily mean a final deal is imminent, saying there are still details to iron out.

Earlier on Tuesday, Luxon made a final decision not to go to the Apec summit in San Francisco, which would have required him to be sworn in as Prime Minister by Wednesday night.

Luxon’s call not to attend Apec removed the initial informal deadline the parties had been working towards. While that decision has allowed more time to work on the nuts and bolts of the agreements, it also risked seeding the impression the talks were dragging on and could be in a stalemate.

Peters was believed to be working on a draft agreement presented to him by National last week, elements of which he was not happy with.

Yesterday, National and Act’s teams spent the time working through the details of their agreements: much of the work being done by the party spokespeople in various portfolio areas rather than at the leader-to-leader level.

Both Act and NZ First have pointed to National’s tax package as a problem area.

In his only comments to media, Luxon said repeated his line that he was certain he would get a “strong, stable government”.

“We’ve got lots to do this week, and going to make sure we get a strong, stable government for New Zealand.”

On whether Luxon had overestimated his ability to cut a quick deal, Seymour said it was starting to take longer than people had expected. “But there are legitimate issues to work through. Some people want a fast deal, I think it’s more important to get a good deal.”

Seymour said that nobody could yet say when an agreement might be reached, but no one party was to blame for any hold-up.