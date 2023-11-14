Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: Audrey Young - New Zealand First, National Party at crossroads as coalition talks hit ‘jagged edge’

Audrey Young
By
5 mins to read
There are concerns for lost opportunities if Luxon misses the APEC summit, Nanaia Mahuta refuses to label Hamas attack on Israel ‘terror’ and Dilworth School announces $44 million for sexual abuse redress. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

This is a transcript of Audrey Young’s subscriber-only Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click on your profile at nzherald.co.nz and select ‘Newsletters’. For a step-by-step guide, click here.

Welcome to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics