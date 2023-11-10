Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Casey Costello - what drives new NZ First MP and Port Waikato byelection candidate?

Audrey Young
By
9 mins to read
NZ First MP and Port Waikato candidate Casey Costello talks about what drives her. Video / Mark Mitchell

There are not many people who can say they are standing for Parliament 22 days after being elected to Parliament, but Casey Costello is one.

She is a newly-elected list MP who was ranked No

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics