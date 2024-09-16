Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: New Zealand is in the hands of lobby groups; mill closures a matter of national importance

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Transport Minister Simeon Brown pushed through weaker carbon emissions standards in time to meet the car industry’s preferred deadline, documents show. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Transport Minister Simeon Brown pushed through weaker carbon emissions standards in time to meet the car industry’s preferred deadline, documents show. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

NZ in the hands of lobbyists

With the news that Simeon Brown pushed through weaker carbon emissions standards to meet the car industry’s preferred deadline, no one should be in any

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand