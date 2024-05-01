Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: MPs deserve fair pay - so do nurses, teachers and cops; school can’t always be entertaining; dog’s death completely avoidable

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
"Why is it the most important groups in our society - doctors, nurses, teachers and police - have to threaten industrial action to receive a decent living wage?" Photo / Martin Sykes

"Why is it the most important groups in our society - doctors, nurses, teachers and police - have to threaten industrial action to receive a decent living wage?" Photo / Martin Sykes

OPINION

MPs deserve fair pay - so do nurses, teachers and cops

I have no beef with senior judges receiving the perks of office, or increases in government ministers’ salaries. Their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand