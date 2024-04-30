"There need to be consequences for their actions of truancy before things change." Photo / Michael Craig

Truancy requires tough lessons

Consequences for poor attendance at school should be given and followed through with the child concerned (NZ Herald, April 29).

Most schools have an attendance target for students, particularly seniors, if they want to attend extra-curricular activities such as important sports games or the school ball.

Recently I heard of a school teenage couple whose attendance was 76 per cent and 52 per cent. They both had to write a letter to the principal giving reasons why they felt they should be allowed to attend the school ball.

The threshold set by the school was 80 per cent attendance and was made very clear at the beginning of the year, yet both were still permitted to attend.

What does this teach our children? There need to be consequences for their actions of truancy before things change.

Susan Chard, Botany Downs.

Family values

This escalating truancy problem has its inception in the family home.

Several years ago, I taught at a South Auckland school where one of my students was always late and of course always on late detention. I suggested he should get up when his parents did to go to work. He laughed. Nobody in his household went to work.

A few months later, he came to tell me the whole family was moving up north. I was very disappointed as he was a very bright boy and could do well under the right circumstances.

Six months later, he returned to school. It was so boring up there, he told me. Nobody did anything all day, it was better at school.

Obviously, not only must school be made more relevant to students’ needs and interests but also it is important to make it less enchanting to stay away. The whole family situation must be revised.

Linley Jones, Half Moon Bay.

Taming rates

Rates rises well above inflation have been imposed by many councils over the past few years, with seemingly even more massive rises planned in future years.

It is way past time councils collectively demanded another source of funding from central government to supplement rates.

Perhaps what is needed is a local sales tax (possibly 1 per cent) on all sales within individual council regions, which would spread the financial load wider, or a rebate to councils of 1 per cent of GST currently paid, which would be simpler.

The current system of rates is unsustainable long-term for homeowners and businesses, including renters, as rates increases are passed on in rents. Councils have the power to pressure central government - if individual councils act collectively and demand action from central government.

Failing changes to our rates system, more and more lower-to-average wage earners will be living in tents or on the streets - as many do now.

David F. Little, Whangārei.

Folly of Eden

Reports that Eden Park is being considered to be upgraded to become Auckland’s “premier stadium” must surely be a hoax.

A stadium must be able to be used for as many possible events of all kinds to be a viable option and deserving of ratepayer funding. Sadly, Eden Park has never been that place.

Auckland missed out on the Taylor Swift tour because Eden Park can only be used a few times a year for concerts. Unless such crazy limitations are fully removed, there is no reason for ratepayers to continue to subsidise this privately-owned venue.

Lucas Bonné, Unsworth Heights.

Boxed in

The signs are looking ominous, with Auckland councillors tipped to persevere with the worst-designed stadium in Australasia.

It is obvious that Eden Park is killing the Blues - with small crowds rattling around in cavernous stands surrounding a distorted oval that puts the fans far from the players.

Meanwhile, two or three times more people enjoy being close to the action at the rectangular Mt Smart Stadium, with the Warriors regularly selling all the 23,000 seats.

The councillors should take a look at the new football stadiums built in Australia - they are all rectangular, with stands close to the action.

If the Aussies build a round or oval stadium, it is for cricket in summer and Aussie Rules football in winter – a dual use we do not have here. And, of course, the last round of misguided building at Eden Park left it unsuitable for test cricket, as well as football.

If the councillors need any more convincing, they should just ask the owners of the Warriors and the new Auckland FC why they don’t want to play at Eden Park.

Tony Waring, Grey Lynn.

Send help

I note correspondent Jocelyn Hall of Havelock North’s call for we Aucklanders to “get over your moaning, take responsibility and do the right thing with the doggy doo” (NZ Herald, April 30).

I also note the village of Havelock North is well provided with rubbish bins and, at dog-walking areas such as Keirunga Gardens and the nearby reserves, with dispensers full of plastic bags.

Perhaps she could send a few our way.

John Redwood, Murrays Bay.