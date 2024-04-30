Senior judges’ perks revealed, including Crown limos, free flights for partners

Senior judges’ perks have been revealed, showing they are entitled to chauffeur-driven Crown limos, daily allowances and flights for themselves and their partners, as well as relocation costs if they have to move cities for work.

But it’s also emerged judges aren’t entitled to annual leave, instead taking their breaks during what is termed “court vacations” - although it doesn’t specify how many days this is. They can also take a week’s leave between June and Christmas.

The information was released today by Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann, with the support of Attorney-General Judith Collins. It shows the perks enjoyed by senior court judges who sit in the country’s Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, as well as the High Court and the Employment Court.

“The Attorney-General and I see the publication of the terms and conditions as an appropriate step. Public confidence in our core democratic institutions is strengthened by openness and transparency,” Chief Justice Winkelmann said in a statement accompanying the release.

Judges’ salaries, which are set by the Remuneration Authority, are already publicly available. These range from an annual salary of $559,400 for Supreme Court judges to $437,000 for Employment Court judges.

The documents show senior judges working away from home can claim up to $240 overnight or be reimbursed for actual and reasonable expenses. Meanwhile, their partners can claim $96 a day if they are accompanying the judge.

Judges and their partners who travel for work also fly for free. Even judges who aren’t travelling for work or official business receive up to 5360km of free flights a year for them and their partner.

The Supreme Court of New Zealand in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Judges appointed to the Supreme Court or Court of Appeal whose primary residence is outside Wellington are entitled to claim up to 15 free return flights a year. Their partners are also eligible for the same perk and if they don’t take it up, the judge can use their partner’s unused flights for themselves.

In explanation, Chief Justice Winkelmann said judges are expected to regularly travel for work. She said High Court judges are based in three home courts in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch but the High Court also hears cases in courthouses in 15 other centres and, on occasion, other locations around the country. They can often be away for weeks or even months. While there is provision for judges’ partners to travel with them, this happens less than in the past, she said.

Judges in these senior courts are also entitled to use a Crown limo and chauffeur when travelling. They can also call on a chauffeur when attending official functions or travelling between work and home outside normal working hours.

If they need to call a taxi when travelling on official business it is also reimbursed, as is the cost of using their own vehicle at an unspecified rate of up to 14,0000km of travel for official purposes each year.

They also receive a generous sabbatical - up to a year for each 10 years of service.

“It has become an established practice to allow up to six months’ sabbatical leave to be taken after five years of service or for up to three months’ sabbatical leave to be taken after two and a half years of service,” the documents said.

Judges who move to another city for work also have their moving and conveyancing costs met, as well as the cost of renting accommodation while they look to buy a new house.

There are also contributions for legal texts, as well as $50 a month for internet and telephone expenses.

The statement says terms and conditions for other courts are being reviewed by the Attorney-General in conjunction with the judiciary and will be released in due course. Today’s release doesn’t include figures for the District Court, Environment Court, Māori Land Court and Coroners Court.

Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media advisor at the Ministry of Justice.











