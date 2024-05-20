Auckland businesses boost security, abandoned Country Club goes up in flames and Iran enters five days of mourning in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

Police say they cannot rule out further arrests after a 15-year-old was charged over one of two ram raids at Four Square Cape View in Haumoana.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said on Tuesday the teen had been charged with burglary following a ram raid at a superette on Clifton Rd on May 9 and a burglary at a minimart on Shakespeare Rd on May 17.

“The [teen] also faces three charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle – two in relation to the Haumoana ram raid and one in relation to the Napier burglary,” Patrick said.

She said they were due to appear in court later on Tuesday.

Cape View Four Square was hit by a ram raid on May 9, during which thieves entered the store and took tobacco, cigarettes and a bottle of soft drink.

Store owner Michael Percy at the time said the front of the store was smashed by the car driving backwards and forward 20 times.

The store had been hit by another ram raid in a separate incident less than a month earlier on April 20 when a stolen Mazda Demio was rammed into the front entrance.

Police sought a silver car with a distinctive white bumper at the time.

The police statement said inquiries were ongoing into the April 20 ram raid.

“Police are continuing to investigate the incidents and cannot rule out further arrests,” police said.

Cape View Four Square owner Michael Percy with the rock barrier set up to deter ram raids while they sort out bollards. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Four Square has since put a rock barrier in place to deter potential ram raids while bollards were installed.



