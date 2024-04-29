Barabara Wright was walking with her two dogs, Kippa and Hugo, when they were attacked by a large pack of dogs, Kippa was mauled and had to be euthanised a week later.

A dog owner has been left “heartbroken” and “traumatised” after watching four out-of-control dogs from a dog-walker’s pack viciously maul her beloved pet.

Barbara Wright said her dog Kippa had to be euthanised a week after the attack due to the severity of the injuries.

An Auckland Council spokesperson confirmed an investigation into the incident had been opened, and that two dogs had initially been seized and later released to their owners under “strict confinement conditions”.

Wright is now urging others to be on the lookout for the pack walked by Stimulated K9 on East Auckland tracks to save their pets from the same fate.

She said she had been walking her “little buddies” Hugo and Kippa on the Bridle Track in Whitford on April 8.

She said three “Bull Mastiff-looking” dogs ran up to them, Hugo shook off his collar and hid behind Wright while Kippa stood in front, bravely trying to protect her owner.

The first dog grabbed 12-year-old Kippa in its jaws and shook her violently, only dropping her when Wright kicked it in the chest. A second dog did the same thing to a now limp Kippa, shaking her while she whined.

Barbara Wright's pet dog Kippa was mauled by four unleashed dogs being walked by a local dog walking business. Photo / Barbara Wright

A third dog did the same, this time adrenaline surged through Wright and she tried to wrestle her pet out of the dog’s jaws, getting badly bitten in the process.

Only then did the dog walker come into view with ten other large dogs.

She had three of the dogs tied around her waist which yanked her to the ground. Wright said she was dragged across the gravel while the other dogs tried to join in with the mauling.

“They were totally out of control, she had no control,” Wright said.

Wright said she finally wrestled Kippa from the dog’s mouth, grabbed Hugo and ran while yelling at the walker. She immediately took Kippa to the local emergency vet, where she was told Kippa had broken ribs, a torn ACL, a punctured lung and bowel as well as large puncture wounds on her body.

Kippa underwent many procedures but ultimately could not be saved and was euthanised in Wright’s arms a week later.

Barbara Wright's pet dog Kippa was a beloved family member and is sorely missed. Photo / Barbara Wright

Wright said her family are devastated and she and Hugo are “absolutely traumatised” after the incident.

“I keep waking up in the middle of the night and can hear her whining,” Wright said.

She posted about the incident on several Facebook pages and has been met with an outpouring of support as well as many similar stories involving dogs from Stimulated K9.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the Stimulated K9 owner, known only as Leni online, alleged the medical bills had been paid in full and disputed claims Kippa was “mauled to death”.

She also claimed Wright “appreciated the quick and prompt action”.

Wright said the $12,000 bill had only been partially paid, which she was grateful for, but communication has been “inconsistent”.

Wright is urging Leni to stop walking the dogs off-leash in public areas and for others to be wary when walking the track.

Leni declined to comment when approached by the Herald.

Auckland Council’s animal management team leader Angie Castro said they were “thoroughly investigating” the incident.

“While this investigation is ongoing we are unable to provide further details, other [than] to confirm that two dogs were seized in relation to the attack, and have since been released to their owners under strict confinement conditions. We can also confirm the incident took place in an off-leash area,” Castro said in a statement.

“Currently, a dog-walker has the same legal responsibilities as an owner. This includes keeping the dogs in their care under control at all times and ensuring the dogs do not attack any person or animal.

“This means the dog-walker is responsible for deciding whether it is appropriate to walk any one or more particular dogs and can be held accountable if an incident occurs.”

The council’s Dog Management Bylaw 2019 is undergoing a review, and regulations for commercial dog walkers are being considered as part of that process. Any proposed changes will be open to public feedback in early 2025, Castro said.

“If a member of the public encounters a dog behaving aggressively, or if they or their dog are attacked, they should retreat slowly to a safe space and phone the council on 09 301 0101 to report the incident, providing as much information as possible about the dog and owner.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.




















