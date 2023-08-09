Letters: Lab scientists, dental care, dyslexia, gangs, and gun crime

The often-forgotten heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic are laboratory scientists who worked long hours in trying circumstances to reduce the impacts on populations worldwide. Photo / Feature China, Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Meanwhile, in the lab

Te Whatu Ora nurses must be congratulated for achieving a pay equity settlement that finally attends to decades of under-valuation, and a cost-of-living adjustment on top of it. Richly deserved. That said, we must address the dislocation that these new salaries create. Smaller, equally vital health sector workforces are crying out for relief from low wages, high staff turnover, recruitment and retention problems, and burnout. Medical laboratory scientists, the heroes of the pandemic, complete a four-year degree followed by a six-month internship to reach a salary of $80,000 after eight years’ service. From April 1, 2024, a newly graduated nurse – with a three-year degree – will commence on $75,000 and progresses by automatic annual increment to $100,000 after five years. We need to attract talented young New Zealanders to both roles. Attracting people to a career in laboratory science when they will be paid 25 per cent less than nurses with shorter service is unsustainable. There is a pay equity claim under way that covers medical laboratories and other allied, scientific, and technical roles within Te Whatu Ora. Settling this is a life-and-death priority for our health system. David Munro, Karekare.

Open wide

I think the Green Party should call Dr Alan Papert, (NZ Herald, August 8) without delay for advice on free dental care for all New Zealanders. The Green’s sentiments are laudable, but their execution may be problematic. By attaching their pet wealth tax policy to free dental care, were they hoping to polish their halo while boxing a vulnerable Labour Party into a corner? It’s unlikely a 2.5 per cent wealth tax sourced from 0.7 per cent of the population will be adequate. Consider the relatively high cost of dentistry in New Zealand with one of the lowest number of dentists per capita, and over-representation in the wealthier communities. Studies indicate nearly half of New Zealanders can’t afford dental care, and by the time they present to a dentist, their oral health has degenerated. More invasive treatment equals more money, and out of a static fund from individuals who feel penalised for their success. The Greens would do better to focus on preventative programmes such as free dental checks, (approximately $185 per patient), and lobbying whatever government for more than the paltry $242m it currently subsidises out of $1.8b spent annually on dental care in this country. Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Real crime

Derek Cheng’s research into youth crime (NZ Herald, August 7) is of enormous benefit to society and demonstrates that good investigative journalism counteracts dramatic media exposure. He has shown that youth crime, rather than increasing, has been declining rapidly over recent decades. Victims of ram raiding and violent retail theft need immediate police and community protection, but this should not mean we create new ways of linking young people with the prison system, a sure way to destroy any hope of redemption. David Haigh, Freemans Bay.

Conveying words

I have seen several statements recently, including an article headed, “Dyslexia is not what most think it is”. Dyslexia is not a neurodivergent condition and neither a mental nor a physical disability. Yes, it is a reading fluency problem which, with the right programme, learning progress will follow even if at a slower pace. It does not affect intelligence or cognitive ability. It has been estimated that at least 12 per cent of New Zealand people are dyslexic at some level and more likely male than female. A dyslexic person processes in pictures and/or feelings rather than words, which uses four to six times as much area of the brain to do the same tasks and see combinations of ideas and simultaneously process multiple thoughts and ideas. Dyslexics think outside the box, are creative, observant, big-picture thinkers and have high levels of empathy. The reasons for the difficulty students have in early learning stages is a lack of diverse education programmes in NZ. I used lucid rapid screening in the early 2000s for slow learners at a secondary school and used some European education programmes such as Nessy for students some years before New Zealand recognised dyslexia. Maurice Eddy, Whakatāne.

Criminal capers

One wonders what impression international visitors to Auckland for the football will take with them, given that virtually every day there has been gun violence, with two major incidents in the CBD. On top of that, yet another gang-funeral procession gridlocked areas of the city. There was a time when we viewed such happenings overseas with dismay, and delighted in saying what a peaceful place we lived in. Not anymore. The ever-increasing shadow of gangs and organised crime across Auckland is now oppressing our city. To borrow a phrase from old superhero movies, “Who will save us?” Will it be someone in a red cape or a blue cape? Matt Elliott, Birkdale.

Weapons grade

In response to your regular correspondent Wendy Tighe-Umbers (NZ Herald, August 7) the current administration is doing what responsible gun owners and gun clubs have been asking for, for years: recording the serial numbers of every firearm. Because of the high tensile nature of the metal used in manufacture, even if a criminal ground the number off, it could still be read with an x-ray - a useful tool for NZ Police in solving crimes. Also worth noting is that recent firearm crimes have not involved military assault rifles or automatic pistols. S. Turner, Greenlane.

In the gun

With the recent spate of killings around Auckland over the past couple of weeks, the last thing that is required is a reduction in how we manage firearms in New Zealand. But unfortunately, David Seymour of the Act Party is calling for the gun register to be abandoned in an apparent effort to save money, at the expense of saving lives. With responsible firearms licence holders ensuring that their guns are entered on the register, it makes it easier to identify the small group in the community who are in possession of firearms for unlawful or criminal purposes as well as track down holders of stolen firearms. To abandon the firearms register would only be helping the unlawful sections of the community, and in the current climate, should not be considered for one minute. David Mairs, Glendowie.

Renewed call

Michael Neilson’s (NZ Herald, August 8) article states that BlackRock is committing money to a fund focused on making New Zealand the first country in the world with 100 per cent renewable electricity. That is misleading because Albania, Paraguay and Iceland already generate all their electricity from renewable sources. Albania and Paraguay generate 100 per cent from hydroelectricity, while Iceland produces 72 per cent from hydro and 28 per cent from geothermal. Norway achieves almost 100 per cent renewable electricity generation. About 95 per cent of its power comes from hydro generation and about 3.5 per cent from wind. Ross Weenink, Karori.

Downtime

It amazes me how many gang members on their flash motorbikes are in the convoy (NZ Herald, August 9) accompanying the funeral procession of one of their ilk. They must have extremely understanding employers to be able to take time off work given the number of gangsters who have been killed lately. Or am I missing something? Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Minor impacts

Mayor Wayne Brown is correct when he says “dynamic bus lanes on all feeder routes” could be achieved relatively cheaply. Takapuna’s Esmonde Rd bus lane leads onto the Northern Busway. Every 10 minutes the 82 bus leaves the Takapuna terminus for a fast 12-minute drive over the bridge. Unfortunately, due to our Unitary Plan allowing a six-storey development on the boundary of Esmonde Rd, not only have four Kermadec pohutakawa on the verge died but the bus lane itself has been closed for well over a month. Cranes and trucks have taken over. Planners call the loss of such a critical bus lane as having only a “minor impact” but long-suffering bus users think otherwise as their bus waits in long traffic queues each morning. Jan O’Connor, Takapuna.

Slow post

I was wondering how NZ Post can justify its continual hike in stamp prices when it now takes a week for a card to travel from Milford, 0622, to Northcote, 0622? In days of yore, before we had all today’s sorting aids, if you posted an item before 5pm, it was delivered the next day. Doesn’t the Government have any responsibility to ensure the efficient continuation of this essential service at an affordable rate? E. Barclay, Takapuna.

Short & sweet

On gangs

Who’s running the country, the gangs or the government? How is a gang permitted to occupy a motorway in NZ, for a celebration of a known criminal? Keith Moran, Stonefields.

On kickers

All Black selection for the RWC in France forgets the 2015 team needed to go to a fourth number 10 in Stephen Donald, an excellent kicker who won them the game. Stephen Perofeta, also an accurate kicker, should be in France with the team. Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

On scraps

We all have to pay $77 extra for a food scrap bin whether we want one or not. Why are they not compulsory at fast food outlets? Gillian Dance, Mt Albert.

On netball

After the Silver Ferns lost the bronze medal and had their worst performance in history, Dame Noeline Taurua said she couldn’t be happier. What planet is she on? Dave Miller, Ōtūmoetai.

On crossing

The second Auckland Harbour crossing should be beside the existing one, enclosed in hard material with vents and filters. This will be like an all-weather tunnel - no need to go underground. Mohammed Yakub, Māngere East.

