Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Election 2023: Richard Prebble - Winston Peters and the politics of revenge

By
4 mins to read
NZ First leader Winston Peters talks to the media after his speech at the party's launch in Auckland. Video / Alex Burton

OPINION

“I cannot decide whether to vote for you or Winston,” a taxi driver announced as I got in his cab.

“What will decide your vote?”

“Whoever will put his thumb the hardest into Bolger’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business