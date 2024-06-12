Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: I’m nearly 80 and ready to change for the future of our planet; MPs using scare tactics to push oil and gas agenda

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
"There were young folks, old folks and many in between [at Saturday's March for Nature]." Photo / Sylvie Whinray

"There were young folks, old folks and many in between [at Saturday's March for Nature]." Photo / Sylvie Whinray

I’m nearly 80 and prepared to change

Your correspondent S. Hansen (NZ Herald, June 11) is the one who does not fully understand. Our present Government is intent on doing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand